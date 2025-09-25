Wu'an City has meticulously developed the East Taihang Hundred-Mile Gallery, a 116-kilometer (72-mile) scenic tourism route. Along the serpentine road, every turn unfolds a new vista, and each lookout point offers a breathtaking view. Travelers can experience the dramatic changes in elevation of over 1,000 meters, journey through winding paths that cut through pristine secondary forests, and behold the panoramic landscape of the eastern Taihang Mountains spanning 500 square kilometers.
Capitalizing on the unique appeal of Yecheng culture, Linzhang County featured two major attractions: the "Yecheng Cultural Experience" and "Yecheng Nighttime Performances." These offerings allowed visitors to enjoy a diverse mix of live theatrical displays, light shows, and cultural creative districts, feeling the enduring charm and new vitality of Yecheng culture where the past meets the present.
The conference adopted the theme "So Close, So Beautiful, Spend Your Weekends in Hebei." During the event, 20 distinctive activities were meticulously planned, including immersive daytime and nighttime experiences in the Taihang Mountains, Yecheng cultural experiences and nighttime performances, the 2025 Rare Opera Types Gala, academic exchange salons, and a conference on building a stronger tourism city. These activities fully demonstrated Handan's resource advantages in Taihang landscapes, idiom culture, and Northern Dynasties culture. The aim was to foster new formats, scenarios, and experiences in integrated cultural and tourism development, thereby attracting more domestic and international tourists to visit and relax in Handan.
