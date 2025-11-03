SINGAPORE/HAMBURG - Chicago soybeans rose to 15-month highs on Monday on expectations China will restart large-scale U.S. soy buying after the two countries reached a deal to de-escalate their trade war.

Wheat also rose on hopes of renewed Chinese buying and corn firmed, tracking soybean strength.

"The market is expecting China to cut tariffs on U.S. soybeans and buy large volumes," a Singapore-based trader said.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans rose 0.5% to $11.21-1/4 a bushel at 1101 GMT, around their highest since July 2024. Wheat rose 1.5% to $5.42-1/4 a bushel, while corn rose 0.2% to $4.32-3/4 a bushel.

Markets rose last week after the U.S. said China would buy millions of tons of U.S. soybeans as part of a trade deal. China has shunned U.S. soybeans during the trade dispute, buying from South America instead.

Support also came from reports China was interested in buying U.S. wheat.

But the U.S. government shutdown is depriving dealers of news about new U.S. export sales via the usual daily flash sales announcements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Daily U.S. flash sales remain unavailable due to the government shutdown, making it hard to confirm whether China has resumed buying U.S. soybeans, so the market may trade on unconfirmed rumours for a while," commodity data firm CM Navigator said in a note.

"Reports of Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans, and possibly wheat, appear to be lifting prices this morning," it said.

China last week bought three U.S. soybean shipments, the country's first purchases from this year's U.S. harvest.

The U.S. on Saturday released details about the U.S.-China trade agreement including intended Chinese soybean purchases.

Dealers are awaiting announcements from China about reductions in punitive import tariffs on U.S. agricultural products which would open the door to more U.S. sales.