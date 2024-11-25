The Social Enterprise Summit (SES) is a series of non-profit events and programmes organised by the Hong Kong Social Entrepreneurship Forum, and co-organised by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR together with more than 20 civic groups and NGOs. The International Symposium has been an annual event since 2008, attracting an increasing number of delegates each year from Hong Kong, mainland China, the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Since 2014, an array of community programmes has expanded the engagement beyond the conference in Hong Kong. The SES has become a major cross-sector platform among the civil, business, government and academic sectors in the region to advance social entrepreneurship and social innovations for positive social change. Official website: http://www.ses.org.hk

(From left to right) Mr. Francis Ngai and Ms. Ada Wong, JP, Deputy Chairs of the Organizing Committee of the Hong Kong Social Enterprise Summit; Mr. Alan Cheung, MH, Member of the Organizing Committee; Ms. Rebecca Choy Yung and Dr. CA Tse, Co-chairs of the Committee; Mr. Clarence Leung, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs; Ms. Dorothy Lam; and Mr. Timothy Ma, MH, JP, Deputy Chair of the Committee, attended the SES 2024 Opening Session.

