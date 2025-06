HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - SiegFund, a fintech–driven proprietary trading platform, has officially completed its brand upgrade and will now operate as SiegPath , serving proprietary traders worldwide and ushering in a new chapter in global expansion. To further strengthen its rebranding, SiegPath has simultaneously launched its brand-new official website, built with a user-centric approach and equipped with a range of smart technologies to support the development of a distinctive and professional proprietary trading ecosystem.The new slogan,reflects SiegPath's commitment to nurturing talent in the trading industry. While prioritizing regulatory compliance, the company is dedicated to providing professional support and offering clear career pathways toward fund manager-level roles, empowering every trader to build their own path to success.To fulfill its vision, SiegPath has formed a strategic alliance with a licensed Cayman Islands private equity fund and DMA brokers, setting a new standard in proprietary trading. This model delivers a regulated environment and supports long-term trader growth through integrated resources, risk controls, and secure, efficient technology.At the same time, grounded in a rigorous compliance framework, SiegPath leads the way in integrating cutting-edge intelligent technologies to create a professional trading environment that combines both security and high efficiency.SiegPath representative stated, "A cornerstone of SiegPath's transformation is the launch of SiegAI™ , an advanced AI suit that redefines investment advisory, trading, customer support, and institutional research. It enhances service precision for retail clients, improves research efficiency and alpha generation for institutions, while cutting costs driving AUM growth for brokerages."SiegAI™ has been adopted by leading financial institutions and nominated for prestigious awards, including this year's "Best AI Market Analysis System," reaffirming SiegPath's leadership in financial innovation.Key features of SiegAI™ include:SiegPath equips traders with flexible plans, professional tools, expert training, and AI mentorship, supporting their journet to professional trading. SiegCertified™ Traders earn prestigious fund manager status, joining an exclusive community that offers access to top-tier managers, industry events, and expert guidance—unlocking unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and career advancement.SiegPath's rebranding marks the first step in global expansion strategy, leveraging fintech innovation to strengthen its presence in key markets. By integrating advanced technologies and financial solutions, SiegPath empowers traders and brokers worldwide.SiegPath: https://www.siegpath.com/ SiegAI™: https://www.siegpath.com/siegai Hashtag: #SiegPath #SiegAI #AIAdvisor #AITrader #AISupport #AIResearch #AICommunity

