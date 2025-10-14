In August, delivery of oversized and heavy equipment for the new facility was completed. The transportation was carried out during the summer navigation season along the Zeya River in the Amur Region. Over the course of several years, more than 450 units of equipment, with a total weight exceeding 40,000 tons, have been delivered to the construction site.The Amur Gas Chemical Complex is set to become one of the world's largest polymer production plants. Its production capacity will be 2.3 million tons of polyethylene and 0.4 million tons of polypropylene per year. Polyethylene production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026, while polypropylene production is expected to start in early 2027.Thanks to its scale, use of modern technological equipment, and access to hydrocarbon feedstock from Eastern Siberia, the Amur GCC will have one of the lowest production costs in the world.The new SIBUR facility is located near the Chinese border and close to Russia's Pacific ports. This favorable geographic position enables SIBUR to export Amur GCC products to Southeast and South Asian countries.The Amur GCC will produce polyethylene grades that SIBUR has not manufactured before –such as mHDPE, which improves the stretchability of multilayer films without affecting their transparency, and PERT polyethylene for hot water pipes with enhanced strength requirements.A new polypropylene production technology will significantly expand SIBUR's current product range, adding specialized polypropylene grades for injection molding and BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) films.Hashtag: #SIBUR

