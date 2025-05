MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers, has developed new product grades tailored for the medical industry and e-commerce packaging.A new grade of polypropylene resistant to radiation exposure can be used in the production of test tubes, containers, and other medical items that undergo radiation sterilisation. These products retain their original strength, transparency, and colour after sterilisation.To confirm its radiation resistance, the material was subjected to a dose 40% higher than standard. The results demonstrated the material's high reliability: it maintained its properties and met customer requirements even under increased exposure. This grade of polypropylene has excellent export potential.SIBUR Polylab, the company's R&D centre, has also developed a new material formula for e-commerce courier bags that combines low- and high-density polyethylene. This innovation reduced the bags' weight by up to 30% without compromising their strength.The courier bags feature tamper-evident seals, protect against moisture and contaminants, and allow for direct printing of unique QR codes on the surface without labels. Compared with cardboard boxes, this type of packaging lowers delivery costs due to its smaller size and lighter weight.In 2024, SIBUR enhanced its corporate structure by transitioning to industry-specific divisions. Each division focuses on the development and implementation of polymer solutions for specific sectors, including healthcare, packaging, construction, automotive, and others. This approach fosters both sales growth and innovation.The Russian market remains SIBUR's top priority, though the company also exports products to China, Vietnam, and other Asian countries. In 2026, SIBUR plans to launch the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, with a production capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of polyethylene and polypropylene per year, which will help expand exports to Southeast Asia.Hashtag: #SIBUR

