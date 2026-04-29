The shipment, packed into 11 standard containers, was transported via inland waterways to Weifang Port for transshipment before continuing by sea to the Philippines. As Boxing Port's first foreign trade operation, this launch provides local enterprises with a more efficient and cost-effective pathway to global markets.
As an inland river port, Boxing Port's move into international shipping helps ease logistics bottlenecks and supports local industries in integrating into global supply chains. With more international routes in the pipeline and port functions steadily improving, the port is transitioning from a transport node into a regional hub for opening-up.
Looking ahead, Boxing Port will further expand its international shipping network, strengthen collaboration with customs authorities, shipping companies, and regional manufacturers, and promote the regular operation of foreign trade services. These efforts will inject new momentum into the global expansion of advanced manufacturing industries in northern Shandong and the broader Yellow River Basin.
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