JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("Amar Bank", IDX: AMAR), a pioneer in digital banking serving the retail and MSME segments, today announces that SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI Holdings", TYO:8473), a leading Japanese financial services conglomerate, has taken a stake in Amar Bank. Following this transaction, SBI Holdings now holds more than 5% of Amar Bank's shares, making it the third-largest institutional investor after Tolaram Pte. Ltd ("Tolaram") and PT Jagat Raya Imajinasi.This marks a new chapter in Amar Bank's growth journey and underscores the confidence of global investors in the future of Indonesia's digital banking industry.said "We are excited to welcome SBI Holdings on board and look forward to working closely with them to unlock new opportunities. We aim to collaborate with their portfolio of companies and leverage their strong financial services ecosystem to share expertise, build synergies, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our retail and MSME customers across Indonesia."added "As the controlling shareholder of Amar Bank, we believe that SBI Holdings' entry as a shareholder continues to validate Amar Bank's strategy and mission to revolutionise banking services for Indonesia's retail and MSME customers. By bringing together all our respective capabilities and expertise, we are confident that this will further accelerate Amar Bank's roadmap and support its efforts to expand access to financial services, enhance customer experience, and create sustainable impact for retail and MSME segments in Indonesia."Backed by strong global and local partners, Amar Bank remains committed to driving innovation, expanding financial inclusion, and creating lasting impact for Indonesia's underserved retail and MSME customers.Hashtag: #AmarBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amar Bank

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. or Amar Bank (stock code: AMAR) is an Indonesian digital bank listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). Founded in 1991, it was relaunched as Amar Bank in 2015, since then the bank has undergone significant digital transformation to become one of the pioneers of fintech institutions through the Tunaiku digital loan platform, which has won various awards. Tunaiku is Indonesia's first application-based digital loan platform that utilises big data and predictive analytics to serve the unbanked and underserved population in Indonesia. Tunaiku provides personal loans to individuals and MSMEs with applications processed and approved within 24 hours. In 2020, Amar Bank launched the first cloud-based mobile smart bank in Indonesia, which adopts new AI technology to promote good savings habits and strengthen personal financial discipline.





About SBI Holdings

Founded in 1999, the SBI Group is a comprehensive internet financial group that operates Financial Services Business, centering on securities, banking, and insurance, as the pioneer of internet-based financial services in Japan. The Group is committed to providing lower-cost and highly convenient products and services through the internet. In addition to its core financial services operations, the SBI Group also engages in Asset Management Business, PE Investment Business, Crypto-asset Business, and Next Gen Business on a global scale.



About Tolaram

Tolaram is a family-owned, professionally managed business headquartered in Singapore, investing in emerging markets to build brands that drive growth and positive impact. Established in 1948, it has evolved from a single retail shop into a diversified global enterprise spanning consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure, and industrial sectors across Africa, Asia, and Europe. In Africa and the Middle East, Tolaram is among the largest consumer goods companies, producing and distributing food, beverage, personal and home care products with partners including Indofood, Arla, Kellanova, Colgate-Palmolive and Diageo. In Nigeria, it developed Lagos Free Zone with an integrated deep-sea port. Outside of Africa, Tolaram owns and operates the only sustainable sack kraft paper producer in the Baltics. In Indonesia, Tolaram drives financial inclusion through Amar Bank, the country's first pure-play digital bank with an award-winning lending platform, and Insureka, which provides affordable and flexible motor insurance products.



For more information, please visit:

Website : www.amarbank.co.id & www.tunaiku.com

Facebook : Amar Bank / Tunaiku

Twitter : @amarbankID / @tunaikucom

Instagram : @amarbank.id / @tunaikucom

Instagram : @lifeatamar.tunaiku

LinkedIn : Amar Bank / Tunaiku



Amar Bank