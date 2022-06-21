VIENNA — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has begun an official visit to Austria to boost bilateral collaboration between the two nations in the industrial and mining sectors.



Alkhorayef was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Eng. Osama Al-Zamil as well as a number of ministry officials.



On his first day of the visit, the minister met with Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid, the Saudi ambassador to Austria.



They discussed the most significant developments between the two countries and the Kingdom's efforts and determination to realize its Vision 2030 aiming to diversify economy and promote bilateral relations in the industrial and mining sectors.



The meeting also touched upon the key opportunities for collaboration and topics of interest to the Saudi side, as well as the efforts of the Kingdom's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), based in Vienna.



They reiterated the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to achieve comprehensive and sustainable industrial development and its aspiration to further collaboration with the organization.



The importance of taking advantage of the organization's services and expertise was stressed as well.



The visit of the minister and his accompanying delegation underscores Kingdom's dependence on mining and industry as an instrument to diversify its economy and attract foreign investors.



The visit also aims to introduce investors to the enablers, and incentives in place to attract lucrative investments in industry and mining while also highlighting the Kingdom's initiatives in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the geological survey, and the promotion of the investment opportunities offered through mining bids.

