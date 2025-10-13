Sanofi has achieved a new Singapore Book of Records milestone featuring more than 1,000 RSV awareness pledges.

The Together Against RSV campaign unites families, healthcare partners and communities to spotlight the risks of RSV and its impact on all infants.

campaign unites families, healthcare partners and communities to spotlight the risks of RSV and its impact on all infants. Each magnetic hand symbolises a pledge of protection, creating an impactful visual reminder of the nation's shared commitment to safeguarding young children's health against RSV.





(L to R: Ruby Dizon, Vaccines Medical Head, Sanofi SEA & India, Dr Adrian Tan, Founder & Medical Director of Babysteps Medical and Babysteps & Beyond Family & Child Clinic, Mr Ong Eng Huat, Founder & President of Singapore Book of Record, Zainab Sadat, Vaccines General Manager, Sanofi SEA & India and Eric Mansion, Pharma General Manager & MCO Lead, Sanofi SEA & India)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 -Sanofi has made history with a nationwide public health activation by clinching a spot in the Singapore Book of Records with the 'Largest Mural of Magnetic Hands', a public pledge against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in itscampaign. The striking mural featured a total of over 1,000 hand pledges, each representing a parent, caregiver, or supporter who committed to raising awareness of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) – a common yet potentially serious virus – and protecting all infants from its risks.Over the three-day event at Serangoon NEX, families, healthcare partners, and community members came together to symbolically place hand-shaped magnets on a panelled mural, with each hand carrying a personal pledge of commitment to learning about and fighting against RSV.The mural, measuring 2 meters tall by 5.1 meters wide, now serves as a striking visual reminder of the nation's shared commitment to combating RSV. The event also complemented wider awareness initiatives, including collaborations with hospitals, parent communities, and an educational microsite (TogetherAgainstRSV.sg) in collaboration with the Singapore Paediatric Society, as part of Sanofi's mission to empower parents with trusted information and preventive solutions.Around the world, about two in three infants contract RSV before their first birthday, making it the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, in young children. In Singapore, RSV is also a leading cause of infant hospitalisations, with the majority of cases occurring in otherwise healthy, full-term babies. Each year, an estimated 1,804 children under 29 months are hospitalised due to RSV-related illnessHashtag: #Sanofi

About RSV

RSV is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious respiratory illness for infants.2 It is a leading cause of hospitalisation in all infants, with most hospitalisations for RSV occurring in otherwise healthy infants born at term3-7. Two out of three infants are infected with RSV during their first year of life and almost all children are infected by their second birthday1. Globally, in 2019, there were approximately 33 million cases of acute lower respiratory infections leading to more than three million hospitalisations, and it was estimated that there were 26,300 in-hospital deaths of children younger than five years8. RSV-related direct medical costs, globally — including hospital, outpatient and follow-up care — were estimated at €4.82 billion in 20179.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

References



