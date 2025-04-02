Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the updated Odyssey OLED G8 with the industry's first 4K 240Hz screen, and the new ultra-wide Odyssey G9, the new Odyssey monitor line-up is set to deliver unparalleled experiences for all gamersSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore is bringing its 2025 Odyssey monitor line-up to Singapore. Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8 with an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultrawide Odyssey G9, the latest line-up delivers immersive visuals and unparalleled performance to provide the ultimate experience for gamers.
"At Samsung, we continually push the boundaries of innovation to deliver visual excellence and immersive experiences through our display line-up. Beyond enhancing our cutting-edge display technologies as the number 1 OLED monitor brand globally, we are also breaking new ground with the launch of the new Odyssey 3D to deliver immersive 3D experiences for gaming and entertainment. With a diverse range of Odyssey monitors that cater to the varying needs of gamers, content creators and power users, our goal is to deliver the best visual experience for everyone that uses our monitors," said Timothy Tan, Director and Head of Integrated B2B, Samsung Electronics Singapore.
Entering the World of 3D Gaming with the Odyssey 3D
The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27" monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Instead, Odyssey 3D makes use of advanced eye-tracking technology and proprietary lenticular lens to deliver natural-looking, high-definition 3D images that are accessible via the Reality Hub app.[1] This feature not only brings action to life, it also infuses new energy into games and video content while immersing users deeper into the virtual world.
Besides supporting 3D games and video content, Odyssey 3D's AI video conversion feature has the ability to transform 2D video content into immersive 3D, breathing new life into nearly all content.[2] Every scene of compatible content is analysed and converted into 3D, heightening users' visual experience while lessening eye strain at the same time.
Odyssey 3D also boasts impressive gaming performance. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, gaming experience remains responsive and smooth on its 4K display. Additionally, AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible minimise choppiness and screen lag for users, even during fast and complex gameplay.
Edge Lighting takes 3D immersion to the next level by filling the gaming environment with lighting that adapts to games. It fills the space under the monitor with colours that synchronise with the screen's lighting, enhancing the 3D screen and bringing game environments into real life.
In conjunction with the rollout of the Odyssey line-up in Singapore, Samsung is partnering with major game developers[3] such as:
- Nexon, for The First Berserker: Khazan to maximise the potential of Odyssey 3D,
- Neowiz, for Lie of P's upcoming downloadable content (DLC), Overture, slated for release this summer, and
- Hoyoerse, for Genshin Impact, a role-playing game with a stunning art style, real-time rendering and finely-tuned character animations.
Odyssey OLED G8 Features Highest Pixel Density on a 27" Screen
The new Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) leverages the unmatched picture quality of OLED to pack groundbreaking performance and unparalleled visual quality in a single display. Available in 27" and 32" sizes, the 27" Odyssey OLED G8 is the industry's first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, featuring 166 pixels-per-inch (ppi) — the industry's highest pixel density for a screen of this size.
Odyssey OLED G8's 4K QD-OLED visuals deliver amazing details, showcasing enhanced colours and contrast ratio from any viewing angle. Boosted by VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400, the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers near-infinite contrast that makes vibrant colours pop, even at the high, typically 250nit brightness. It uses Glare Free technology certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL)[6], which reduces screen reflection and minimises distractions. Additionally, the AI processor in the monitor upscales picture quality for lower resolution content — making the most of the 4K screen even when playing games or watching videos with lower resolution.[7]
With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3msGtG response time, the Odyssey OLED G8 supports fast movements on screen with ease. It also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, which helps to prevent stuttering, tearing and jittering to enable ultra smooth, responsive and immersive gaming experiences.
The Odyssey OLED G8 also comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ which protects the screen with its advanced Dynamic Cooling System. Using the industry's first Pulsating Heat Pipe, it dissipates heat five times more efficiently[8] than traditional graphite sheets, without lowering brightness, ensuring protection against burn-in and helping to prolong the display's lifespan.
A stylish addition to any gaming setup, the Odyssey OLED G8 sports a slim metal design, Core Lighting+ with dynamic lighting effects that sync with the screen, as well as an ergonomic stand.
Odyssey G9 Makes Curved Ultrawide Gaming Accessible
The new Odyssey G9 (G91F model) makes ultrawide gaming more accessible with a streamlined design that doesn't compromise on performance. Featuring a 49'' Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, it is designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users.
With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Odyssey G9 easily keeps up with fast gameplay, while the AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro ensures smooth, tear-free action without stuttering. Additionally, with its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the display brings a variety of colours come to life with clarity. HDR10+ GAMING further helps to enhance the screen with optimised brightness, contrast and colour range for more dynamic pictures.
The Odyssey G9 is also an effective multi-tasker, equipped with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features. With these, two different devices can be viewed at the same time, with flexible size options available in Picture-in-Picture mode. Users can also get to games faster with Auto Source Switch+, which detects connected devices and automatically displays them when they are turned on.
Local Pricing and Availability
The new Odyssey line-up is available for registration of interest on the Samsung website from now to 6 April. Users who register their interest will stand a chance to receive exclusive gifts worth up to $375 when they purchase a monitor from the 2025 Odyssey line-up via Samsung Online Store[9].
A gift bundle worth $375, comprising of The First Berserker: Khazan full game, a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat awaits those who purchase the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), while gifts worth $295, comprising of a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat, awaits those who purchase the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) or Odyssey G9 (G91F model).
Pre-order for the 2025 Odyssey lineup will be available from 7 to 20 April, and the monitors will be generally available at the Samsung Online Store, the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers from 21 April 2025.
The recommended retail prices for the 2025 Odyssey lineup are as follows:
| No.
| Product Name
| Model
| Size
| Usual RRP
(w GST)
| Pre Order
RRP (w GST)
| 1
| 27" Odyssey OLED G81SF
| LS27FG812SEXXS
| 27
| S$2,288
| S$2,188
| 2
| 32" Odyssey OLED G81SF
| LS32FG812SEXXS
| 32
| S$2,488
| S$2,288
| 3
| 49" Odyssey G9 G91F
| LS49FG912EEXXS
| 49
| S$2,088
| S$1,888
| 4
| 27" Odyssey 3D G90XF
| LS27FG900XEXXS
| 27
| S$2,988
| S$2,798
Annex – Specifications
| Odyssey 3D (G90XF model)
| Model Code
| LS27FG900XEXXS
| Attribute
| Value
| Display
| Screen Size (Class)
| 27
| Flat / Curved
| Flat
| Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
| 596.736 x 335.664
| Screen Curvature
| N/A
| Aspect Ratio
| 16:09
| Panel Type
| IPS
| Brightness (Typical)
| 350 cd/㎡
| Brightness (Min)
| 280 cd/㎡
| Contrast Ratio (Static)
| 1000:01:00
| Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
| N/A
| HDR(High Dynamic Range)
| HDR10
| HDR10+
| HDR10+ Gaming
| Mini LED Local Dimming
| N/A
| Resolution
| 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
| Response Time (ms)
| 1ms(GTG)
| Viewing Angle (H/V)
| 178˚/178˚
| Color Support
| Max 1B
| Color Gamut (NTSC)
| N/A
| Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
| N/A
| Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
| 99% (CIE1931)
| Frame Rate
| Max 165Hz
| General Feature
| Eco Saving Plus
| N/A
| Energy Saving Solution
| Yes
| 0.00 W Off mode
| N/A
| Eye Saver Mode
| Yes
| Flicker Free
| Yes
| Picture-In-Picture
| Yes
| Picture-By-Picture
| N/A
| Quantum Dot Color
| N/A
| Image Size
| Yes
| Daisy Chain
| N/A
| Windows Certification
| Windows11
| FreeSync
| FreeSync Premium
| G-Sync
| No
| VESA Adaptive-Sync
| N/A
| Off Timer Plus
| Yes
| Black Equalizer
| Yes
| Virtual AIM Point
| Yes
| Core Sync
| N/A
| Game Bar
| N/A
| Gaming Hub
| N/A
| Refresh Rate Optimizor
| N/A
| Super Arena Gaming UX
| N/A
| HDMI-CEC
| N/A
| Auto Source Switch
| Auto Source Switch+
| Adaptive Picture
| N/A
| Super Ultrawide GameView
| Yes
| KVM Switch
| N/A
| Smart Service
| Smart Type
| No
| Operating System
| N/A
| Bixby
| N/A
| Far-Field Voice Interaction
| N/A
| Built-in Voice Assistant
| N/A
| TV Plus
| N/A
| Universal Guide
| N/A
| SmartThings Hub
| N/A
| Multi Device Experience
| N/A
| My Contents
| N/A
| ScreenVitals
| N/A
| Multi View
| N/A
| Smart Calibration
| N/A
| NFT
| N/A
| Knox Vault
| N/A
| Workspace
| N/A
| Interface
| Wireless Display
| N/A
| D-Sub
| N/A
| HDCP Version (D-Sub)
| N/A
| HDCP Version (DVI)
| N/A
| Display Port
| 1 EA
| Display Port Version
| 1.4
| HDCP Version (DP)
| 2.2
| Display Port Out
| N/A
| Display Port Out Version
| N/A
| Mini-Display Port
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
| N/A
| HDMI
| 2 EA
| HDMI Version
| 2.1
| HDCP Version (HDMI)
| 2.2
| Micro HDMI
| N/A
| Micro HDMI Version
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
| N/A
| Audio In
| N/A
| Headphone
| No
| USB Ports
| 2
| USB Hub Version
| 3.1 Gen1
| USB-C
| No
| USB-C Charging Power
| N/A
| USB-B Upstream Port
| 1
| USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
| N/A
| USB Type-C Downstream Port
| N/A
| USB Type-C Downstream Version
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
| N/A
| HDCP Version (USB-C)
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Input
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Charging Power
| N/A
| Version of Thunderbolt
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
| N/A
| Ethernet (LAN)
| N/A
| WiFi
| N/A
| Bluetooth
| N/A
| Built-in Camera
| N/A
| Windows Hello Certification
| N/A
| Audio
| Speaker
| Yes
| Speaker Output
| 5W x 2ch
| Adaptive Sound
| N/A
| Operation Conditions
| Temperature
| 0 - 40 ℃
| Humidity
| 10~80,non-condensing %
| Calibration
| Factory Tunning
| Yes
| Gray Balance
| N/A
| Uniformity Correction
| N/A
| Factory Calibration Report
| Yes
| Design
| Front Color
| MERCURY SILVER
| Rear Color
| MERCURY SILVER
| Stand Color
| Mercury silver
| Stand Type
| HAS PIVOT
| HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
| 120mm(±5.0mm)
| Tilt
| -3.0° (±3.0°)~15.0° (±3.0°)
| Swivel
| N/A
| Pivot
| -92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
| Wall Mount
| 100 x 100
| Eco
| Energy Efficiency Class
| N/A
| Recycled Plastic
| 13.70%
| Power
| Power Supply
| AC100-240V
| Power Consumption (Max)
| 78 W
| Power Consumption (Typ)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (DPMS)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Off Mode)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Yearly)
| N/A
| Type
| External Adaptor
| Dimension
| Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
| 614.1 x 541.5 x 203.3 mm
| Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
| 614.1 x 372.2 x 46.0 mm
| Package Dimension (WxHxD)
| 834.0 x 133 x 434 mm
| Weight
| Set Weight with Stand
| 7.5 kg
| Set Weight without Stand
| 4.7 kg
| Package Weight
| 9.6 kg
| Accessory
| Power Cable Length
| 1.5 m
| D-Sub Cable
| N/A
| HDMI Cable
| Yes
| HDMI to DVI Cable
| N/A
| HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
| N/A
| DP Cable
| Yes
| USB Type-C Cable
| N/A
| USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
| Yes
| USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
| N/A
| Remote Controller
| N/A
| Camera
| N/A
| Pogo Gender
| N/A
| Certification and Compliance
| UL Glare Free
| N/A
| Pantone Validated
| N/A
| TCO Certified
| N/A
| Software Support
| Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
| N/A
| Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model)
| Model Code
| LS27FG812SEXXS
| LS32FG812SEXXS
| Attribute
| Value
| Value
| Display
| Screen Size (Class)
| 27
| 32
| Flat / Curved
| Flat
| Flat
| Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
| 589.97 x 332.9 mm
| 699.48 x 394.73 mm
| Screen Curvature
| N/A
| N/A
| Aspect Ratio
| 16:09
| 16:09
| Panel Type
| OLED
| OLED
| Burn-In cover in warranty
| Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)
| Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)
| Brightness (Typical)
| 250 cd/㎡
| 260 cd/㎡
| Brightness (Min)
| 200 cd/㎡
| 200 cd/㎡
| Contrast Ratio (Static)
| 1,000,000:1
| 1,000,000:1
| Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
| N/A
| N/A
| HDR(High Dynamic Range)
| VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
| VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
| HDR10+
| HDR10+ Gaming
| HDR10+ Gaming
| Mini LED Local Dimming
| N/A
| N/A
| Resolution
| 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
| 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
| Response Time (ms)
| 0.03ms(GTG)
| 0.03ms(GTG)
| Viewing Angle (H/V)
| 178˚/178˚
| 178˚/178˚
| Color Support
| Max 1B
| Max 1B
| Color Gamut (NTSC)
| N/A
| N/A
| Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
| 99% (CIE1976)
| 99% (CIE1976)
| Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
| N/A
| N/A
| Frame Rate
| Max 240Hz
| Max 240Hz
| General Feature
| Eco Saving Plus
| N/A
| N/A
| Energy Saving Solution
| Yes
| Yes
| 0.00 W Off mode
| N/A
| N/A
| Eye Saver Mode
| Yes
| Yes
| Flicker Free
| Yes
| Yes
| Picture-In-Picture
| Yes
| Yes
| Picture-By-Picture
| N/A
| N/A
| Quantum Dot Color
| Yes
| Yes
| Image Size
| Yes
| Yes
| Daisy Chain
| N/A
| N/A
| Windows Certification
| Windows11
| Windows11
| FreeSync
| FreeSync Premium Pro
| FreeSync Premium Pro
| G-Sync
| No
| No
| VESA Adaptive-Sync
| N/A
| N/A
| Off Timer Plus
| Yes
| Yes
| Black Equalizer
| Yes
| Yes
| Virtual AIM Point
| Yes
| Yes
| Core Sync
| Yes
| Yes
| Game Bar
| N/A
| N/A
| Gaming Hub
| N/A
| N/A
| Refresh Rate Optimizor
| N/A
| N/A
| Super Arena Gaming UX
| Yes
| Yes
| HDMI-CEC
| N/A
| N/A
| Auto Source Switch
| Auto Source Switch+
| Auto Source Switch+
| Adaptive Picture
| N/A
| N/A
| Super Ultrawide GameView
| Yes
| Yes
| KVM Switch
| N/A
| N/A
| Smart Service
| Smart Type
| No
| No
| Operating System
| N/A
| N/A
| Bixby
| N/A
| N/A
| Far-Field Voice Interaction
| N/A
| N/A
| Built-in Voice Assistant
| N/A
| N/A
| TV Plus
| N/A
| N/A
| Universal Guide
| N/A
| N/A
| SmartThings Hub
| N/A
| N/A
| Multi Device Experience
| N/A
| N/A
| My Contents
| N/A
| N/A
| ScreenVitals
| N/A
| N/A
| Multi View
| N/A
| N/A
| Smart Calibration
| N/A
| N/A
| NFT
| N/A
| N/A
| Knox Vault
| N/A
| N/A
| Workspace
| N/A
| N/A
| Interface
| Wireless Display
| N/A
| N/A
| D-Sub
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (D-Sub)
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (DVI)
| N/A
| N/A
| Display Port
| 1 EA
| 1 EA
| Display Port Version
| 1.4
| 1.4
| HDCP Version (DP)
| 2.2
| 2.2
| Display Port Out
| N/A
| N/A
| Display Port Out Version
| N/A
| N/A
| Mini-Display Port
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
| N/A
| N/A
| HDMI
| 2 EA
| 2 EA
| HDMI Version
| 2.1
| 2.1
| HDCP Version (HDMI)
| 2.2
| 2.2
| Micro HDMI
| N/A
| N/A
| Micro HDMI Version
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
| N/A
| N/A
| Audio In
| N/A
| N/A
| Headphone
| Yes
| Yes
| USB Ports
| N/A
| N/A
| USB Hub Version
| N/A
| N/A
| USB-C
| No
| No
| USB-C Charging Power
| N/A
| N/A
| USB-B Upstream Port
| 1
| 1
| USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
| N/A
| N/A
| USB Type-A Downstream Port
| 2
| 2
| USB Type-A Downstream Version
| 3.2 Gen1
| 3.2 Gen1
| USB Type-C Downstream Port
| N/A
| N/A
| USB Type-C Downstream Version
| N/A
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
| N/A
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (USB-C)
| N/A
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Input
| N/A
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Charging Power
| N/A
| N/A
| Version of Thunderbolt
| N/A
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
| N/A
| N/A
| Ethernet (LAN)
| N/A
| N/A
| WiFi
| N/A
| N/A
| Bluetooth
| N/A
| N/A
| Built-in Camera
| N/A
| N/A
| Windows Hello Certification
| N/A
| N/A
| Audio
| Speaker
| No
| No
| Speaker Output
| N/A
| N/A
| Adaptive Sound
| N/A
| N/A
| Operation Conditions
| Temperature
| 10~40 ℃
| 10~40 ℃
| Humidity
| 10~80,non-condensing %
| 10~80,non-condensing %
| Calibration
| Factory Tunning
| Yes
| Yes
| Gray Balance
| N/A
| N/A
| Uniformity Correction
| N/A
| N/A
| Factory Calibration Report
| Yes
| Yes
| Design
| Front Color
| SILVER
| SILVER
| Rear Color
| SILVER
| SILVER
| Stand Color
| Silver
| Silver
| Stand Type
| HAS PIVOT
| HAS PIVOT
| HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
| 120.0 ±5.0
| 120.0 ±5.0
| Tilt
| -2.0º(± 2°) ~ 25.0º(± 2°)
| -2.0° (±2.0°) ~ 25.0° (±2.0°)
| Swivel
| -30.0º(± 3°) ~ 30.0º(± 3°)
| -30° (±3.0°) ~ +30° (±3.0°)
| Pivot
| -92.0º(± 2°) ~ 92.0º(± 2°)
| -92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
| Wall Mount
| 100 x 100
| 100 x 100
| Eco
| Energy Efficiency Class
| N/A
| N/A
| Recycled Plastic
| Yes
| Yes
| Power
| Power Supply
| AC 100~240V
| AC 100~240V
| Power Consumption (Max)
| 140 W
| 180 W
| Power Consumption (Typ)
| N/A
| N/A
| Power Consumption (DPMS)
| N/A
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Off Mode)
| N/A
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Yearly)
| N/A
| N/A
| Type
| External Adaptor
| External Adaptor
| Dimension
| Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
| 611.7 x 554.2 x 263.5 mm
| 719.7 x 584.6 x 263.5 mm
| Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
| 611.7 x 353.8 x 49.2 mm
| 719.7 x 414.7 x 49.2 mm
| Package Dimension (WxHxD)
| 684 x 200 x 464 mm
| 815 x 200 x 530 mm
| Weight
| Set Weight with Stand
| 6.9 kg
| 8.4 kg
| Set Weight without Stand
| 3.8 kg
| 5.3 kg
| Package Weight
| 9.5 kg
| 12.0 kg
| Accessory
| Power Cable Length
| 1.5 m
| 1.5 m
| D-Sub Cable
| N/A
| N/A
| HDMI Cable
| Yes
| Yes
| HDMI to DVI Cable
| N/A
| N/A
| HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
| N/A
| N/A
| DP Cable
| Yes
| Yes
| USB Type-C Cable
| N/A
| N/A
| USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
| Yes
| Yes
| USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
| N/A
| N/A
| Remote Controller
| N/A
| N/A
| Camera
| N/A
| N/A
| Pogo Gender
| N/A
| N/A
| Certification and Compliance
| UL Glare Free
| Yes
| Yes
| Pantone Validated
| N/A
| N/A
| TCO Certified
| N/A
| N/A
| Software Support
| Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
| N/A
| N/A
| Odyssey G9 (G91F model)
| Model Code
| LS49FG912EEXXS
| Attribute
| Value
| Display
| Screen Size (Class)
| 49
| Flat / Curved
| Curved
| Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
| 1191.936 (H) x 335.232 (V) (mm)
| Screen Curvature
| 1000R
| Aspect Ratio
| 32:09:00
| Panel Type
| VA
| Burn-In cover in warranty
| N/A
| Brightness (Typical)
| 350 cd/㎡
| Brightness (Min)
| 280 cd/㎡
| Contrast Ratio (Static)
| 2500:01:00
| Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
| Mega DCR
| HDR(High Dynamic Range)
| VESA DisplayHDR 600
| HDR10+
| HDR10+ Gaming
| Mini LED Local Dimming
| N/A
| Resolution
| DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)
| Response Time (ms)
| 1ms(GTG)
| Viewing Angle (H/V)
| 178˚/178˚
| Color Support
| Max 1.07B
| Color Gamut (NTSC)
| N/A
| Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
| 92% (CIE1976)
| Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
| N/A
| Frame Rate
| Max 144Hz
| General Feature
| Eco Saving Plus
| N/A
| Energy Saving Solution
| Yes
| 0.00 W Off mode
| N/A
| Eye Saver Mode
| Yes
| Flicker Free
| Yes
| Picture-In-Picture
| Yes
| Picture-By-Picture
| Yes
| Quantum Dot Color
| N/A
| Image Size
| Yes
| Daisy Chain
| N/A
| Windows Certification
| Windows11
| FreeSync
| FreeSync Premium Pro
| G-Sync
| No
| VESA Adaptive-Sync
| N/A
| Off Timer Plus
| Yes
| Black Equalizer
| Yes
| Virtual AIM Point
| Yes
| Core Sync
| N/A
| Game Bar
| N/A
| Gaming Hub
| N/A
| Refresh Rate Optimizor
| N/A
| Super Arena Gaming UX
| Yes
| HDMI-CEC
| N/A
| Auto Source Switch
| Auto Source Switch+
| Adaptive Picture
| Yes
| Super Ultrawide GameView
| N/A
| KVM Switch
| N/A
| Smart Service
| Smart Type
| No
| Operating System
| N/A
| Bixby
| N/A
| Far-Field Voice Interaction
| N/A
| Built-in Voice Assistant
| N/A
| TV Plus
| N/A
| Universal Guide
| N/A
| SmartThings Hub
| N/A
| Multi Device Experience
| N/A
| My Contents
| N/A
| ScreenVitals
| N/A
| Multi View
| N/A
| Smart Calibration
| N/A
| NFT
| N/A
| Knox Vault
| N/A
| Workspace
| N/A
| Interface
| Wireless Display
| N/A
| D-Sub
| N/A
| HDCP Version (D-Sub)
| N/A
| HDCP Version (DVI)
| N/A
| Display Port
| 1 EA
| Display Port Version
| 1.4
| HDCP Version (DP)
| 2.2
| Display Port Out
| N/A
| Display Port Out Version
| N/A
| Mini-Display Port
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
| N/A
| HDMI
| 2 EA
| HDMI Version
| 2.1
| HDCP Version (HDMI)
| 2.2
| Micro HDMI
| N/A
| Micro HDMI Version
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
| N/A
| Audio In
| N/A
| Headphone
| Yes
| USB Ports
| N/A
| USB Hub Version
| N/A
| USB-C
| No
| USB-C Charging Power
| N/A
| USB-B Upstream Port
| 1
| USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
| N/A
| USB Type-A Downstream Port
| 2
| USB Type-A Downstream Version
| 3.2 Gen1
| USB Type-C Downstream Port
| N/A
| USB Type-C Downstream Version
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
| N/A
| HDCP Version (USB-C)
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Input
| N/A
| Thunderbolt Charging Power
| N/A
| Version of Thunderbolt
| N/A
| HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
| N/A
| Ethernet (LAN)
| N/A
| WiFi
| N/A
| Bluetooth
| N/A
| Built-in Camera
| N/A
| Windows Hello Certification
| N/A
| Audio
| Speaker
| No
| Speaker Output
| N/A
| Adaptive Sound
| N/A
| Operation Conditions
| Temperature
| 10~40 ℃
| Humidity
| 10~80, non-condensing %
| Calibration
| Factory Tunning
| Yes
| Gray Balance
| N/A
| Uniformity Correction
| N/A
| Factory Calibration Report
| Yes
| Design
| Front Color
| BLACK
| Rear Color
| BLACK
| Stand Color
| Black
| Stand Type
| HAS
| HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
| 120.0 mm (± 5.0 mm)
| Tilt
| -2.0° (± 2°) ~ +11.0° (± 2°)
| Swivel
| -15.0° (± 3°) ~ +15.0° (± 3°)
| Pivot
| N/A
| Wall Mount
| 100 x 100
| Eco
| Energy Efficiency Class
| N/A
| Recycled Plastic
| 10 ↑ %
| Power
| Power Supply
| AC 100~240V
| Power Consumption (Max)
| 180 W
| Power Consumption (Typ)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (DPMS)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Off Mode)
| N/A
| Power Consumption (Yearly)
| N/A
| Type
| Internal Power
| Dimension
| Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
| 1147.6 x 568.4 x 420.5 mm
| Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
| 1147.6 x 363.5 x 293.8 mm
| Package Dimension (WxHxD)
| 1265 x 343 x 481 mm
| Weight
| Set Weight with Stand
| 15.6 kg
| Set Weight without Stand
| 10.6 kg
| Package Weight
| 20.6 kg
| Accessory
| Power Cable Length
| 1.5 m
| D-Sub Cable
| N/A
| HDMI Cable
| N/A
| HDMI to DVI Cable
| N/A
| HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
| N/A
| DP Cable
| Yes
| USB Type-C Cable
| N/A
| USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
| Yes
| USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
| N/A
| Remote Controller
| N/A
| Camera
| N/A
| Pogo Gender
| N/A
| Certification and Compliance
| UL Glare Free
| N/A
| Pantone Validated
| N/A
| TCO Certified
| N/A
| Software Support
| Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
| N/A
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards or higher
- CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher
- DDR: DDR5-5600 32GB * 2ea (64GB) or above
- PCIe: PCIe 5.0
