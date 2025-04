Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the updated Odyssey OLED G8 with the industry's first 4K 240Hz screen, and the new ultra-wide Odyssey G9, the new Odyssey monitor line-up is set to deliver unparalleled experiences for all gamers

Samsung's new Odyssey 3D and Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitors

Nexon , for The First Berserker: Khazan to maximise the potential of Odyssey 3D,

, for to maximise the potential of Odyssey 3D, Neowiz, for Lie of P's upcoming downloadable content (DLC), Overture, slated for release this summer, and

for upcoming downloadable content (DLC), Overture, slated for release this summer, and Hoyoerse, for Genshin Impact, a role-playing game with a stunning art style, real-time rendering and finely-tuned character animations.

Samsung's Odyssey G9 (G91F model) features a 49'' Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users

No.

Product Name

Model

Size

Usual RRP



(w GST)

Pre Order



RRP (w GST)

1

27" Odyssey OLED G81SF

LS27FG812SEXXS

27

S$2,288

S$2,188

2

32" Odyssey OLED G81SF

LS32FG812SEXXS

32

S$2,488

S$2,288

3

49" Odyssey G9 G91F

LS49FG912EEXXS

49

S$2,088

S$1,888

4

27" Odyssey 3D G90XF

LS27FG900XEXXS

27

S$2,988

S$2,798



Odyssey 3D (G90XF model)

Model Code

LS27FG900XEXXS

Attribute

Value

Display

Screen Size (Class)

27

Flat / Curved

Flat

Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)

596.736 x 335.664

Screen Curvature

N/A

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Panel Type

IPS

Brightness (Typical)

350 cd/㎡

Brightness (Min)

280 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Static)

1000:01:00

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)

N/A

HDR(High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

Mini LED Local Dimming

N/A

Resolution

4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Response Time (ms)

1ms(GTG)

Viewing Angle (H/V)

178˚/178˚

Color Support

Max 1B

Color Gamut (NTSC)

N/A

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)

N/A

Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)

99% (CIE1931)

Frame Rate

Max 165Hz

General Feature

Eco Saving Plus

N/A

Energy Saving Solution

Yes

0.00 W Off mode

N/A

Eye Saver Mode

Yes

Flicker Free

Yes

Picture-In-Picture

Yes

Picture-By-Picture

N/A

Quantum Dot Color

N/A

Image Size

Yes

Daisy Chain

N/A

Windows Certification

Windows11

FreeSync

FreeSync Premium

G-Sync

No

VESA Adaptive-Sync

N/A

Off Timer Plus

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

Virtual AIM Point

Yes

Core Sync

N/A

Game Bar

N/A

Gaming Hub

N/A

Refresh Rate Optimizor

N/A

Super Arena Gaming UX

N/A

HDMI-CEC

N/A

Auto Source Switch

Auto Source Switch+

Adaptive Picture

N/A

Super Ultrawide GameView

Yes

KVM Switch

N/A

Smart Service

Smart Type

No

Operating System

N/A

Bixby

N/A

Far-Field Voice Interaction

N/A

Built-in Voice Assistant

N/A

TV Plus

N/A

Universal Guide

N/A

SmartThings Hub

N/A

Multi Device Experience

N/A

My Contents

N/A

ScreenVitals

N/A

Multi View

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

NFT

N/A

Knox Vault

N/A

Workspace

N/A

Interface

Wireless Display

N/A

D-Sub

N/A

HDCP Version (D-Sub)

N/A

HDCP Version (DVI)

N/A

Display Port

1 EA

Display Port Version

1.4

HDCP Version (DP)

2.2

Display Port Out

N/A

Display Port Out Version

N/A

Mini-Display Port

N/A

HDCP Version (Mini-DP)

N/A

HDMI

2 EA

HDMI Version

2.1

HDCP Version (HDMI)

2.2

Micro HDMI

N/A

Micro HDMI Version

N/A

HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)

N/A

Audio In

N/A

Headphone

No

USB Ports

2

USB Hub Version

3.1 Gen1

USB-C

No

USB-C Charging Power

N/A

USB-B Upstream Port

1

USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)

N/A

USB Type-C Downstream Port

N/A

USB Type-C Downstream Version

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power

N/A

HDCP Version (USB-C)

N/A

Thunderbolt Input

N/A

Thunderbolt Charging Power

N/A

Version of Thunderbolt

N/A

HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)

N/A

Ethernet (LAN)

N/A

WiFi

N/A

Bluetooth

N/A

Built-in Camera

N/A

Windows Hello Certification

N/A

Audio

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

5W x 2ch

Adaptive Sound

N/A

Operation Conditions

Temperature

0 - 40 ℃

Humidity

10~80,non-condensing %

Calibration

Factory Tunning

Yes

Gray Balance

N/A

Uniformity Correction

N/A

Factory Calibration Report

Yes

Design

Front Color

MERCURY SILVER

Rear Color

MERCURY SILVER

Stand Color

Mercury silver

Stand Type

HAS PIVOT

HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)

120mm(±5.0mm)

Tilt

-3.0° (±3.0°)~15.0° (±3.0°)

Swivel

N/A

Pivot

-92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)

Wall Mount

100 x 100

Eco

Energy Efficiency Class

N/A

Recycled Plastic

13.70%

Power

Power Supply

AC100-240V

Power Consumption (Max)

78 W

Power Consumption (Typ)

N/A

Power Consumption (DPMS)

N/A

Power Consumption (Off Mode)

N/A

Power Consumption (Yearly)

N/A

Type

External Adaptor

Dimension

Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)

614.1 x 541.5 x 203.3 mm

Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)

614.1 x 372.2 x 46.0 mm

Package Dimension (WxHxD)

834.0 x 133 x 434 mm

Weight

Set Weight with Stand

7.5 kg

Set Weight without Stand

4.7 kg

Package Weight

9.6 kg

Accessory

Power Cable Length

1.5 m

D-Sub Cable

N/A

HDMI Cable

Yes

HDMI to DVI Cable

N/A

HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable

N/A

DP Cable

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

N/A

USB Type A to B Upstream Cable

Yes

USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable

N/A

Remote Controller

N/A

Camera

N/A

Pogo Gender

N/A

Certification and Compliance

UL Glare Free

N/A

Pantone Validated

N/A

TCO Certified

N/A

Software Support

Security Update Period (At least 5 years)

N/A



Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model)

Model Code

LS27FG812SEXXS

LS32FG812SEXXS

Attribute

Value

Value

Display

Screen Size (Class)

27

32

Flat / Curved

Flat

Flat

Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)

589.97 x 332.9 mm

699.48 x 394.73 mm

Screen Curvature

N/A

N/A

Aspect Ratio

16:09

16:09

Panel Type

OLED

OLED

Burn-In cover in warranty

Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)

Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)

Brightness (Typical)

250 cd/㎡

260 cd/㎡

Brightness (Min)

200 cd/㎡

200 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Static)

1,000,000:1

1,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)

N/A

N/A

HDR(High Dynamic Range)

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

HDR10+ Gaming

Mini LED Local Dimming

N/A

N/A

Resolution

4K (3,840 x 2,160)

4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Response Time (ms)

0.03ms(GTG)

0.03ms(GTG)

Viewing Angle (H/V)

178˚/178˚

178˚/178˚

Color Support

Max 1B

Max 1B

Color Gamut (NTSC)

N/A

N/A

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)

99% (CIE1976)

99% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)

N/A

N/A

Frame Rate

Max 240Hz

Max 240Hz

General Feature

Eco Saving Plus

N/A

N/A

Energy Saving Solution

Yes

Yes

0.00 W Off mode

N/A

N/A

Eye Saver Mode

Yes

Yes

Flicker Free

Yes

Yes

Picture-In-Picture

Yes

Yes

Picture-By-Picture

N/A

N/A

Quantum Dot Color

Yes

Yes

Image Size

Yes

Yes

Daisy Chain

N/A

N/A

Windows Certification

Windows11

Windows11

FreeSync

FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro

G-Sync

No

No

VESA Adaptive-Sync

N/A

N/A

Off Timer Plus

Yes

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

Yes

Virtual AIM Point

Yes

Yes

Core Sync

Yes

Yes

Game Bar

N/A

N/A

Gaming Hub

N/A

N/A

Refresh Rate Optimizor

N/A

N/A

Super Arena Gaming UX

Yes

Yes

HDMI-CEC

N/A

N/A

Auto Source Switch

Auto Source Switch+

Auto Source Switch+

Adaptive Picture

N/A

N/A

Super Ultrawide GameView

Yes

Yes

KVM Switch

N/A

N/A

Smart Service

Smart Type

No

No

Operating System

N/A

N/A

Bixby

N/A

N/A

Far-Field Voice Interaction

N/A

N/A

Built-in Voice Assistant

N/A

N/A

TV Plus

N/A

N/A

Universal Guide

N/A

N/A

SmartThings Hub

N/A

N/A

Multi Device Experience

N/A

N/A

My Contents

N/A

N/A

ScreenVitals

N/A

N/A

Multi View

N/A

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

N/A

NFT

N/A

N/A

Knox Vault

N/A

N/A

Workspace

N/A

N/A

Interface

Wireless Display

N/A

N/A

D-Sub

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (D-Sub)

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (DVI)

N/A

N/A

Display Port

1 EA

1 EA

Display Port Version

1.4

1.4

HDCP Version (DP)

2.2

2.2

Display Port Out

N/A

N/A

Display Port Out Version

N/A

N/A

Mini-Display Port

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (Mini-DP)

N/A

N/A

HDMI

2 EA

2 EA

HDMI Version

2.1

2.1

HDCP Version (HDMI)

2.2

2.2

Micro HDMI

N/A

N/A

Micro HDMI Version

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)

N/A

N/A

Audio In

N/A

N/A

Headphone

Yes

Yes

USB Ports

N/A

N/A

USB Hub Version

N/A

N/A

USB-C

No

No

USB-C Charging Power

N/A

N/A

USB-B Upstream Port

1

1

USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)

N/A

N/A

USB Type-A Downstream Port

2

2

USB Type-A Downstream Version

3.2 Gen1

3.2 Gen1

USB Type-C Downstream Port

N/A

N/A

USB Type-C Downstream Version

N/A

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)

N/A

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (USB-C)

N/A

N/A

Thunderbolt Input

N/A

N/A

Thunderbolt Charging Power

N/A

N/A

Version of Thunderbolt

N/A

N/A

HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)

N/A

N/A

Ethernet (LAN)

N/A

N/A

WiFi

N/A

N/A

Bluetooth

N/A

N/A

Built-in Camera

N/A

N/A

Windows Hello Certification

N/A

N/A

Audio

Speaker

No

No

Speaker Output

N/A

N/A

Adaptive Sound

N/A

N/A

Operation Conditions

Temperature

10~40 ℃

10~40 ℃

Humidity

10~80,non-condensing %

10~80,non-condensing %

Calibration

Factory Tunning

Yes

Yes

Gray Balance

N/A

N/A

Uniformity Correction

N/A

N/A

Factory Calibration Report

Yes

Yes

Design

Front Color

SILVER

SILVER

Rear Color

SILVER

SILVER

Stand Color

Silver

Silver

Stand Type

HAS PIVOT

HAS PIVOT

HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)

120.0 ±5.0

120.0 ±5.0

Tilt

-2.0º(± 2°) ~ 25.0º(± 2°)

-2.0° (±2.0°) ~ 25.0° (±2.0°)

Swivel

-30.0º(± 3°) ~ 30.0º(± 3°)

-30° (±3.0°) ~ +30° (±3.0°)

Pivot

-92.0º(± 2°) ~ 92.0º(± 2°)

-92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)

Wall Mount

100 x 100

100 x 100

Eco

Energy Efficiency Class

N/A

N/A

Recycled Plastic

Yes

Yes

Power

Power Supply

AC 100~240V

AC 100~240V

Power Consumption (Max)

140 W

180 W

Power Consumption (Typ)

N/A

N/A

Power Consumption (DPMS)

N/A

N/A

Power Consumption (Off Mode)

N/A

N/A

Power Consumption (Yearly)

N/A

N/A

Type

External Adaptor

External Adaptor

Dimension

Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)

611.7 x 554.2 x 263.5 mm

719.7 x 584.6 x 263.5 mm

Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)

611.7 x 353.8 x 49.2 mm

719.7 x 414.7 x 49.2 mm

Package Dimension (WxHxD)

684 x 200 x 464 mm

815 x 200 x 530 mm

Weight

Set Weight with Stand

6.9 kg

8.4 kg

Set Weight without Stand

3.8 kg

5.3 kg

Package Weight

9.5 kg

12.0 kg

Accessory

Power Cable Length

1.5 m

1.5 m

D-Sub Cable

N/A

N/A

HDMI Cable

Yes

Yes

HDMI to DVI Cable

N/A

N/A

HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable

N/A

N/A

DP Cable

Yes

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

N/A

N/A

USB Type A to B Upstream Cable

Yes

Yes

USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable

N/A

N/A

Remote Controller

N/A

N/A

Camera

N/A

N/A

Pogo Gender

N/A

N/A

Certification and Compliance

UL Glare Free

Yes

Yes

Pantone Validated

N/A

N/A

TCO Certified

N/A

N/A

Software Support

Security Update Period (At least 5 years)

N/A

N/A



Odyssey G9 (G91F model)

Model Code

LS49FG912EEXXS

Attribute

Value

Display

Screen Size (Class)

49

Flat / Curved

Curved

Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)

1191.936 (H) x 335.232 (V) (mm)

Screen Curvature

1000R

Aspect Ratio

32:09:00

Panel Type

VA

Burn-In cover in warranty

N/A

Brightness (Typical)

350 cd/㎡

Brightness (Min)

280 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio (Static)

2500:01:00

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)

Mega DCR

HDR(High Dynamic Range)

VESA DisplayHDR 600

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

Mini LED Local Dimming

N/A

Resolution

DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)

Response Time (ms)

1ms(GTG)

Viewing Angle (H/V)

178˚/178˚

Color Support

Max 1.07B

Color Gamut (NTSC)

N/A

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)

92% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)

N/A

Frame Rate

Max 144Hz

General Feature

Eco Saving Plus

N/A

Energy Saving Solution

Yes

0.00 W Off mode

N/A

Eye Saver Mode

Yes

Flicker Free

Yes

Picture-In-Picture

Yes

Picture-By-Picture

Yes

Quantum Dot Color

N/A

Image Size

Yes

Daisy Chain

N/A

Windows Certification

Windows11

FreeSync

FreeSync Premium Pro

G-Sync

No

VESA Adaptive-Sync

N/A

Off Timer Plus

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

Virtual AIM Point

Yes

Core Sync

N/A

Game Bar

N/A

Gaming Hub

N/A

Refresh Rate Optimizor

N/A

Super Arena Gaming UX

Yes

HDMI-CEC

N/A

Auto Source Switch

Auto Source Switch+

Adaptive Picture

Yes

Super Ultrawide GameView

N/A

KVM Switch

N/A

Smart Service

Smart Type

No

Operating System

N/A

Bixby

N/A

Far-Field Voice Interaction

N/A

Built-in Voice Assistant

N/A

TV Plus

N/A

Universal Guide

N/A

SmartThings Hub

N/A

Multi Device Experience

N/A

My Contents

N/A

ScreenVitals

N/A

Multi View

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

NFT

N/A

Knox Vault

N/A

Workspace

N/A

Interface

Wireless Display

N/A

D-Sub

N/A

HDCP Version (D-Sub)

N/A

HDCP Version (DVI)

N/A

Display Port

1 EA

Display Port Version

1.4

HDCP Version (DP)

2.2

Display Port Out

N/A

Display Port Out Version

N/A

Mini-Display Port

N/A

HDCP Version (Mini-DP)

N/A

HDMI

2 EA

HDMI Version

2.1

HDCP Version (HDMI)

2.2

Micro HDMI

N/A

Micro HDMI Version

N/A

HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)

N/A

Audio In

N/A

Headphone

Yes

USB Ports

N/A

USB Hub Version

N/A

USB-C

No

USB-C Charging Power

N/A

USB-B Upstream Port

1

USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)

N/A

USB Type-A Downstream Port

2

USB Type-A Downstream Version

3.2 Gen1

USB Type-C Downstream Port

N/A

USB Type-C Downstream Version

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)

N/A

Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power

N/A

HDCP Version (USB-C)

N/A

Thunderbolt Input

N/A

Thunderbolt Charging Power

N/A

Version of Thunderbolt

N/A

HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)

N/A

Ethernet (LAN)

N/A

WiFi

N/A

Bluetooth

N/A

Built-in Camera

N/A

Windows Hello Certification

N/A

Audio

Speaker

No

Speaker Output

N/A

Adaptive Sound

N/A

Operation Conditions

Temperature

10~40 ℃

Humidity

10~80, non-condensing %

Calibration

Factory Tunning

Yes

Gray Balance

N/A

Uniformity Correction

N/A

Factory Calibration Report

Yes

Design

Front Color

BLACK

Rear Color

BLACK

Stand Color

Black

Stand Type

HAS

HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)

120.0 mm (± 5.0 mm)

Tilt

-2.0° (± 2°) ~ +11.0° (± 2°)

Swivel

-15.0° (± 3°) ~ +15.0° (± 3°)

Pivot

N/A

Wall Mount

100 x 100

Eco

Energy Efficiency Class

N/A

Recycled Plastic

10 ↑ %

Power

Power Supply

AC 100~240V

Power Consumption (Max)

180 W

Power Consumption (Typ)

N/A

Power Consumption (DPMS)

N/A

Power Consumption (Off Mode)

N/A

Power Consumption (Yearly)

N/A

Type

Internal Power

Dimension

Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)

1147.6 x 568.4 x 420.5 mm

Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)

1147.6 x 363.5 x 293.8 mm

Package Dimension (WxHxD)

1265 x 343 x 481 mm

Weight

Set Weight with Stand

15.6 kg

Set Weight without Stand

10.6 kg

Package Weight

20.6 kg

Accessory

Power Cable Length

1.5 m

D-Sub Cable

N/A

HDMI Cable

N/A

HDMI to DVI Cable

N/A

HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable

N/A

DP Cable

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

N/A

USB Type A to B Upstream Cable

Yes

USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable

N/A

Remote Controller

N/A

Camera

N/A

Pogo Gender

N/A

Certification and Compliance

UL Glare Free

N/A

Pantone Validated

N/A

TCO Certified

N/A

Software Support

Security Update Period (At least 5 years)

N/A





[1] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung.com or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming.



[2] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray, and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher.



[3] Game title availability varies by region.







GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards or higher

CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher

DDR: DDR5-5600 32GB * 2ea (64GB) or above

PCIe: PCIe 5.0 [4] 3D effects may vary depending on the game content and PC specifications. Recommended specifications: [5] Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content. Reality Hub is not available when HDR mode is enabled. does not affect the image quality in PC mode.







[6] Verified as Glare Free by UL based on the verification methods used by UL. For more information on the verification methods used, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/732 . Comparison based on internal test results. [7] AI upscaling works when using Gaming Hub, Smart TV Apps, but it does not affect the image quality in PC mode.



[8] Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor compared to other Odyssey, Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo gaming monitors



[9] The unique code is only valid for one-time redemption with a purchase of a 2025 Samsung Odyssey Monitor from the Samsung Online store from 7 April 2025, 00:00 to 20 April 2025, 00:00. While stock lasts. If you have not received your unique code, please check your Junk / Spam folder or contact us at 1800-726-7864.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore is bringing its 2025 Odyssey monitor line-up to Singapore. Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8 with an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultrawide Odyssey G9, the latest line-up delivers immersive visuals and unparalleled performance to provide the ultimate experience for gamers."At Samsung, we continually push the boundaries of innovation to deliver visual excellence and immersive experiences through our display line-up. Beyond enhancing our cutting-edge display technologies as the number 1 OLED monitor brand globally, we are also breaking new ground with the launch of the new Odyssey 3D to deliver immersive 3D experiences for gaming and entertainment. With a diverse range of Odyssey monitors that cater to the varying needs of gamers, content creators and power users, our goal is to deliver the best visual experience for everyone that uses our monitors," said Timothy Tan, Director and Head of Integrated B2B, Samsung Electronics Singapore.The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27" monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Instead, Odyssey 3D makes use of advanced eye-tracking technology and proprietary lenticular lens to deliver natural-looking, high-definition 3D images that are accessible via the Reality Hub app.[1] This feature not only brings action to life, it also infuses new energy into games and video content while immersing users deeper into the virtual world.Besides supporting 3D games and video content, Odyssey 3D's AI video conversion feature has the ability to transform 2D video content into immersive 3D, breathing new life into nearly all content.[2] Every scene of compatible content is analysed and converted into 3D, heightening users' visual experience while lessening eye strain at the same time.Odyssey 3D also boasts impressive gaming performance. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, gaming experience remains responsive and smooth on its 4K display. Additionally, AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible minimise choppiness and screen lag for users, even during fast and complex gameplay.Edge Lighting takes 3D immersion to the next level by filling the gaming environment with lighting that adapts to games. It fills the space under the monitor with colours that synchronise with the screen's lighting, enhancing the 3D screen and bringing game environments into real life.In conjunction with the rollout of the Odyssey line-up in Singapore, Samsung is partnering with major game developers[3] such as:Partner developers have an unprecedented level of control over the 3D effects[4] produced with Odyssey 3D, enabling them to bring their creative visions to life with greater precision. Beyond the existing partner developers, Samsung plans to partner with more global game studios to maximise the potential of its 3D display technology. The Reality Hub app and the full list of compatible 3D games[5] are available at Samsung.com and the Microsoft Store.The new Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) leverages the unmatched picture quality of OLED to pack groundbreaking performance and unparalleled visual quality in a single display. Available in 27" and 32" sizes, the 27" Odyssey OLED G8 is the industry's first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, featuring 166 pixels-per-inch (ppi) — the industry's highest pixel density for a screen of this size.Odyssey OLED G8's 4K QD-OLED visuals deliver amazing details, showcasing enhanced colours and contrast ratio from any viewing angle. Boosted by VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400, the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers near-infinite contrast that makes vibrant colours pop, even at the high, typically 250nit brightness. It uses Glare Free technology certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL)[6], which reduces screen reflection and minimises distractions. Additionally, the AI processor in the monitor upscales picture quality for lower resolution content — making the most of the 4K screen even when playing games or watching videos with lower resolution.[7]With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3msGtG response time, the Odyssey OLED G8 supports fast movements on screen with ease. It also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, which helps to prevent stuttering, tearing and jittering to enable ultra smooth, responsive and immersive gaming experiences.The Odyssey OLED G8 also comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ which protects the screen with its advanced Dynamic Cooling System. Using the industry's first Pulsating Heat Pipe, it dissipates heat five times more efficiently[8] than traditional graphite sheets, without lowering brightness, ensuring protection against burn-in and helping to prolong the display's lifespan.A stylish addition to any gaming setup, the Odyssey OLED G8 sports a slim metal design, Core Lighting+ with dynamic lighting effects that sync with the screen, as well as an ergonomic stand.The new Odyssey G9 (G91F model) makes ultrawide gaming more accessible with a streamlined design that doesn't compromise on performance. Featuring a 49'' Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, it is designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users.With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Odyssey G9 easily keeps up with fast gameplay, while the AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro ensures smooth, tear-free action without stuttering. Additionally, with its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the display brings a variety of colours come to life with clarity. HDR10+ GAMING further helps to enhance the screen with optimised brightness, contrast and colour range for more dynamic pictures.The Odyssey G9 is also an effective multi-tasker, equipped with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features. With these, two different devices can be viewed at the same time, with flexible size options available in Picture-in-Picture mode. Users can also get to games faster with Auto Source Switch+, which detects connected devices and automatically displays them when they are turned on.The new Odyssey line-up is available forUsers who register their interest will stand a chance to receive exclusive gifts worth up to $375 when they purchase a monitor from the 2025 Odyssey line-up via Samsung Online Store[9].A gift bundle worth $375, comprising offull game, a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat awaits those who purchase the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), while gifts worth $295, comprising of a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat, awaits those who purchase the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) or Odyssey G9 (G91F model).Pre-order for the 2025 Odyssey lineup will be available from, and the monitors will be generally available at the Samsung Online Store , the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers fromThe recommended retail prices for the 2025 Odyssey lineup are as follows:For more information, please visit our website.

