AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) is set to carry over four million passengers this year, with plans to grow that number to seven million over the next three years, the airline’s CEO, Samer Majali, revealed on Saturday.

In remarks to the public service TV, Al Mamlaka, Majali said that the airline is considering launching new routes to several destinations, including China, adding that flights to Morocco are expected to begin in the coming months, and the airline is hopeful that it will be able to resume services to Sudan and Yemen, should conditions permit.

“Royal Jordanian has been upgrading its fleet with self-financing over the past two years and this strategy will continue into 2025,” he said.

He added that the national carrier plans to expand its fleet to 41 aircraft over the next two years, with half of its current planes under a year old.

"Jordan remains a hub of stability, and this has allowed us to expand both regionally and internationally, helping bring more visitors to the Kingdom," Majali said.

Currently, he said, Royal Jordanian operates 40 weekly flights between Amman and Iraq, serving five destinations. “The airline is also increasing its presence in Syria.”

In line with the country’s Economic Modernisation Vision, Majali highlighted the airline’s commitment to fleet modernization, with 70 per cent of its fleet expected to be new by year-end.

“This expansion comes amid ongoing efforts to increase both the number of aircraft and available routes.”

He also said that RJ has recently added Washington D.C. to its list of destinations, “further strengthening its global reach.”

