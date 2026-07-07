Agency leader Bryan Phang is the sole COE (Diamond Agency) winner to achieve four consecutive award wins; Prudential’s solid showing underpinned by its strong knowledge sharing and mentorship culture
The MDRT COE Award recognises agency leaders who deliver strong outcomes across six dimensions of agency management1: production, retention, recruitment, persistency, whole person, and MDRT or MDRT Academy membership.
Mr Rom Lee, Chief Agency Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "Having 29 agency leaders recognised on the global MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, up from 13 last year, is a strong affirmation of the standards our leaders set for themselves and their teams. Beyond individual achievement, it reflects a culture grounded on discipline, a strong MDRT sharing culture and a deep commitment to helping customers make confident financial decisions.
"We have worked to create an environment where financial representatives can grow their careers, perform at a high level and be recognised for their achievements. As customer needs continue to evolve, this culture of excellence will remain central to how we develop a trusted, future-ready agency."
MDRT COE Award winner Mr Bryan Phang, Financial Services Director, Prudential Singapore, is the only Diamond Agency recipient globally to achieve this distinction for a fourth consecutive year. This year, the agency went a step further by achieving all six criteria of the Award. Said Mr Phang: "Earning this recognition for a fourth consecutive year is meaningful. The best teams make each other better. For us, it's about developing people, building leaders and creating a culture that can sustain success over time. We hope this recognition raises the bar for what strong agency culture and high standards can achieve."
New MDRT COE Award winner, Ms Chiam Shu Yi, Wealth Director, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, Platinum Agency, is recognised for developing the careers of young and mid-career financial representatives. Said Ms Chiam: "Success is never built alone. The greatest fulfilment in leadership is investing in people, helping them discover hidden confidence, and reach milestones which they thought were out of reach. By supporting others, you empower them to grow, succeed, and build lives and careers they are proud of."
Agency leaders awarded the MDRT Culture of Excellence Award include:
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Diamond Agency (five out of six criteria met)
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Platinum Agency (four out of six criteria met)
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Gold Agency (three out of six criteria met)
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Three-time consecutive Award winners
Prudential's agency force has continued to deliver strong results and a consistently growing number of qualifiers. In 2026, it had 1,425 MDRT qualifiers, including 186 Court of The Table (TOT) and 73 Top of the Table (TOT) qualifiers, as well as 29 MDRT COE Award winners.
Prudential continues to invest in capability building across its agency force through training and professional development pathways. These include the Financial Consultant Induction Programme (FCIP) for new joiners, which leads to an Institute of Banking and Finance Qualified (Level 1) certification, as well as leadership development tracks such as the Chartered Insurance Agency Manager designation.
The company also equips financial representatives to serve affluent and high-net-worth customers through its in-house High Net Worth Skill Up Series and external programmes including the Certified Affluent Wealth Adviser and Advanced Affluent Wealth Adviser courses by the Wealth Management Institute. In 2024, Prudential also enhanced its Management Associate Programme (MAP) to support fresh graduates and young professionals pursuing a career as financial representatives2.
Prudential has 5,400 financial representatives with its tied agency and financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, as of 31 December 2025.
1 For more information on criteria for MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.mdrtcenter.org/culture-of-excellence-awards
2 For more information about the enhanced Management Associate Programme, visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/about/newsroom/press-release/2024/prudential-ramps-up-hiring
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About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)
Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.
About MDRT Center for Field Leadership
The MDRT Center for Field Leadership was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association with innovative leadership development strategies, the MDRT Center provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Center membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while allowing leaders to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organizations. To learn more visit mdrtcenter.org.
Prudential Singapore