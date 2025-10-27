The Healthy Harvest initiative by Prudential, supported by SG Eco Fund and Prudence Foundation, launches two edible gardens for the public including seniors, the young, and people with disabilities, to take part in sustainable food-growing practices

A Healthy Harvest initiative to create community edible and therapeutic gardens within rooftop and community spaces in Telok Blangah and West Coast. It aims to encourage seniors, the young, persons with disabilities, and the wider community to adopt a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle through gardening activities and improved nutritional habits. The SG Eco Fund and Prudence Foundation will provide funding support for this initiative, providing a platform for the community to participate in sustainability activities. Integration of relevant content into Prudential's community programme to educate the young on environmental sustainability. Engagement with Prudential's clients and partners to share on the SG Eco Fund and facilitate connections with grant recipients to support the collaboration of sustainability initiatives.

Collect 6,000 kg of food waste from the community for composting;

Harvest and distribute 3,000 kg of fresh produce, equivalent to approximately 20,000 packets, to be distributed to the community;

Engage 120 seniors, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and residents as regular volunteers; and

Engage over 1,000 participants, including Prudential employees, financial representatives, and customers, in experiential workshops to learn about sustainable gardening practices and cultivate healthy eating habits.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2025 - Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") and the SG Eco Fund announced a two-year partnership to strengthen climate and health resilience while fostering social inclusion in the community. The partnership also aims to drive greater environmental awareness and community action on sustainability initiatives in Singapore.As part of the partnership, Prudential and the SG Eco Fund will collaborate on the following community initiatives:To kickstart the partnership, Prudential launched the Healthy Harvest initiative with the unveiling of its roof-top edible garden during a community event at Telok Blangah Street 31.The event was officiated by, who participated in the harvesting and packing of vegetables for distribution to residents in the vicinity.said: "Growing food is not just about feeding our bodies, it's about cultivating connection, stewarding the land, and planting seeds of change for future generations. When we dig our hands into the soil together, we're growing community."The Healthy Harvest initiative aims to achieve the following environmental and community outcomes:, said: "Healthy Harvest is a collaboration with the SG Eco Fund that reflects our commitment to building climate and health resilience in the community. Through this initiative, we want to empower the community to grow their own food, embrace sustainable living, and make healthier lifestyle choices. As a life and health insurer, we are proud to support initiatives that promote long-term wellbeing. We invite the Telok Blangah residents to join us in cultivating a healthier, more resilient Singapore.", said: "The SG Eco Fund supports community projects that advance environmental sustainability in Singapore. We are happy to partner Prudential on the Healthy Harvest initiative, alongside other programmes, to engage the community on environmental sustainability and climate resilience whilst contributing to the goals of our Singapore Green Plan 2030. We hope this effort will inspire more ground-up partnerships to drive collective action in the community."Run by social enterprises Farmilysg (Telok Blangah) and City Sprouts (West Coast Park), the community gardens offer inclusive spaces to learn about sustainable food-growing practices and healthy eating. Both gardens feature wheelchair-accessible raised beds and will host activities that are open to the community.At Telok Blangah, vertical A-frames and modular raised beds are set up within the community garden spanning 185 m. The space will host educational workshops, food waste collection drives to support composting efforts, and regular distribution of fresh produce at community events organised by Telok Blangah Community Club and the grassroots organisations including Parcview Residents' Network. Through collaborative volunteering efforts and community-driven activities, the initiative offers meaningful opportunities for residents to build connections and community resilience together.Meanwhile, the 50 mcommunity garden at West Coast Park includes greenhouse lots, raised bed planters and a hydroponic house structure that enable seniors, the young and people with disabilities to take part in gardening activities and workshops. Students with autism will also engage in simple, repetitive gardening tasks that are manageable and therapeutic.The community gardens are part of Prudential's special SG60 community investment to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday and Prudential's office move to Labrador Tower. Following the announcement in June 2025, Prudential will increase its total investment into the community this year from $880,000 to $1,000,000. Part of the additional funding will go towards creating more activities at the gardens.Hashtag: #PrudentialSingapore #Sustainability #CommunityInvestment #CSR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.



About SG Eco Fund

The SG Eco Fund was launched in 2020 to support the co-creation of solutions for a sustainable Singapore. Since its launch, over 400 individuals and organisations have been awarded a total of $20.6 million (as of October 2025). The Fund is open to the People, Private and Public (3P) sectors and aims to support ground-up projects that involve the community and advance environmental sustainability in Singapore, including climate change mitigation, waste reduction, as well as the conservation of nature and biodiversity. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for the SG Eco Fund and can learn more about the application process at http://www.mse.gov.sg/sgecofund.



About Prudence Foundation

Resilient Communities, Today and Tomorrow



Established in 2011 in Hong Kong, Prudence Foundation is the community investment and philanthropic arm of Prudential plc.



The Foundation builds financial wellbeing, and climate and health resilience for underserved Asian and African communities. We are committed to sustainable, long-term solutions that empower individuals and communities to make informed financial decisions, access affordable financial products, as well as be more prepared and protected against climate related health risks. We actively engage in public-private partnerships, collaborate with governments, NGOs, communities and other private sector entities to build collective efforts for lasting change. To date, our programmes are implemented across 16 markets in Asia and Africa, reaching millions of people.



For more information: www.prudencefoundation and the Prudence Foundation Climate & Health Resilience Fund



Prudential Singapore