HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is hosting its inaugural "Flying High" exhibition in Paris, France, from now until 1 July 2024. This marks the University's first international showcase, featuring a diverse array of research and innovations across disciplines from fashion to technology and sustainable materials.At the opening reception,remarked, "PolyU is thrilled to bring our research and innovations to Paris, a city that resonates with creativity and innovation, reflecting our own values. 'Flying High' is not just an exhibition, it is a testament to our dedication to making a positive impact through our research and knowledge transfer activities. We are excited to share our achievements and to foster international collaborations for a better and sustainable future."The "Flying High" exhibition is not only witness to PolyU's commitment to fostering global innovation and excellence in research, but also provides an exchange platform for researchers, industry experts, fashion editors and others. It coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, highlighting the importance of international dialogue and exchange in advancing scientific and cultural understanding.The exhibition comprises two main themes "Style in Motion" and "Sustainability in Innovation", with 10 projects as follows:Project images are available here . To learn more about the "Flying High" exhibition, please visit: https://polyu.hk/CZYFn Hashtag: #PolyU

