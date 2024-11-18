Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital Opens as a Comprehensive 24-Hour Animal Care Center

Peticare Medical Group, established in 2013, is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of pets and their owners. Founded on the belief that "Because family matters," Peticare focuses on delivering exceptional veterinary care, leveraging technology, data, and expertise to enhance the lives of animals. The name "Peticare," a portmanteau of "Pet-I-Care," reflects the Group's core philosophy: "Your Pet – I Care." Every member of the Peticare team cherishes and loves animals, treating each life with empathy and understanding. The founders consistently encourage their staff to put themselves in the shoes of both pets and their owners. Peticare provides 24/7 veterinary services, ensuring round-the-clock care for pets. Employing top veterinary professionals, the Group offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing medical care, nutrition (PetsFarm), boarding, and grooming ("medical, food, housing, and beauty"). Guided by four core values – pet health, owner peace of mind, employee happiness, and research innovation – Peticare strives to enhance the well-being of pets, owners, and its staff. The Group's three animal hospitals – Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital, Peticare West Kowloon Animal Hospital, and Peticare Hong Kong Island West Animal Hospital – work collaboratively to elevate the standard of pet healthcare. The dedicated research team continuously innovates to improve the quality of life for animals. Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital Address：G/F, Theatre Building, 9 Tung Ming Street, Kwun Tong Tel：2345 6504 Fax：2345 2963 Email：keah@peticare.com.hk Peticare Kowloon West Animal Hospital Address： 2 Man Yuen Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong Tel：3500 5800 Fax：2889 3308 Email：kwah@peticare.com.hk Peticare Westland Animal Hospital Address：Shop 3, G/F, 27 Praya, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong Tel：3500 5830 Fax：2623 0080 Email：wlah@peticare.com.hk Website: https://www.peticare.com.hk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kowlooneastanimalhospital Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peticaregroup/

