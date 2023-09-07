The very first Macau showing of Picasso’s artworks in gemmaux

MACAU - Media OutReach - 7 September 2023 - As part of "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023", organised by the Macao SAR Government, One Central Macau proudly presents for the first time in Macau, "Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass" sponsored by Hongkong Land. Aligning with the objective of Art Macao, this show will contribute to arts and culture in Macau, establishing it further as a World Heritage city. The six artworks in this show are among fifty works, unique and signed, selected by Picasso himself between 1954 and 1957, among his most exemplary works to be interpreted in gemmail (French for 'enamel gem').This exhibition is the very first Macau showing of Picasso's artworks in gemmaux to be presented at the Atrium of One Central Macau with free admission from today until 31October. This showcase offers a rare opportunity to appreciate many of Picasso's most important artworks. As part of Art Macao's theme, "The Statistics of Fortune", this show features works that are reminiscent of the technique of stained glass seen in churches in aesthetics, yet they are back lit light boxes engineered by a workshop led by physicist Roger Malherbe-Navarre working on light diffraction in Paris in the mid 1950's. At the time, the technique was extremely innovative. The layering of several panes of carefully assembled glass gave Picasso's artworks the third dimensionality he sought to achieve in paintings. The technology of these backlit light boxes also gives a new life to the colours, as well as preserving them closer to the intention of the artist. Impressed by the gemmistes' masterful assembling and fusing of carefully selected glass, Picasso declared 'A new art is born!'This exhibition features a special curation of six gemmaux artworks, representing many of Picasso's closest and most influential 'studies' of life. Among them are 'Femme assise', an early portrait of Dora Maar, fellow artist and lover who led him to create the masterpiece, and the very first gemmail work Picasso signed. Another iconic work is the 'Portrait of Marie-Therese Walter', in which Picasso depicts the French model Marie-Therese Walter, who gave birth to his first daughter, and Mere et Enfant, in which Picasso's wife Olga and his first son, Dora Maar, are depicted. The exclusive series also includes a striking self-portrait of the artist himself, executed in an emotionally expressive style. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Picasso's death and the artworks on display are borrowed from private collections."We hold a deep appreciation for the role of arts in society and have dedicated ourselves to honouring cultural heritage. We envision ONE CENTRAL MACAU to serve as a canvas that connects art with the community. This Picasso exhibition is the latest initiative which aims to educate, engage and inspire the community in Macau, inviting people to revel in the beauty of diverse cultural expressions." said Jennifer Lam, Director & Head of Marketing & Communications at Hongkong Land.Sherry Wong, Chairperson of the Hongkong Land Art Committee, states, "Art Macao is the most important cultural and artistic event of Macau organised by the government and, we are enthusiastic in our participation. Hongkong Land is continually exploring opportunities to both advance and enhance artistic vibrancy by fully reflecting the trends and cultural life of the Macau community. We are especially pleased to present the exhibition "Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass", offering an opportunity to both discover and fully appreciate the creativity and personality of one of our greatest and most popular artists."The unique display of original artworks is featured at the atrium of One Central Macau, with enlarged reproductions of each work displayed on the back of the painting, making it easy for the public to view the series of masterpieces from other locations in the atrium. Be inspired by "Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass" at One Central Macau.Date : From now – 31October, 2023Admission: Free entryLocation: G/F, Atrium, One Central MacauAvenida de Sagres, Nape, MacauThe Hongkong Land Art Committee consists of members from a wide range of backgrounds - each one with a keen interest in art and culture - coming from a wide variety of key departments within the company. The committee provides a distinctive perspective about art with the mission to inspire, educate and cultivate an appreciation and curiosity for arts and culture, in order to preserve its heritage while making it accessible to all.Hashtag: #onecentralmacau #artmacau #pabolpicasso #gemmaux #paintingsinglass

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ONE CENTRAL Macau

One Central Macau is a leading shopping destination on the harbour front of Macau Peninsula. Spanning 200,000 square feet in leasable shop area, it houses a spectacular array of leading international designer brands, including Boucheron, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna, FENDI, Gucci, Hermès, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Luck Hock Watch, Patek Philippe and more. These brands have chosen to establish their duplex or multi-storey flagship stores, or their first or biggest outlet in Macau at One Central.



The cosmopolitan lifestyle complex also features 7 luxurious residential towers, the Mandarin Oriental, Macau hotel, as well as one of the most coveted hotel managed properties, The Residences & Apartments at Mandarin Oriental, Macau. One Central enjoys direct access to MGM MACAU, and is immediately across from Wynn Macau, with Grand Lisboa and StarWorld Hotel within the distance of a stone's throw. With its central location, One Central sits right at the intersection of the best in entertainment, luxury and elegance, offering a shopping experience synonymous with Central Hong Kong or Beverly Hills of Los Angeles.



Official Website: www.onecentralmall.com.mo

Official WeChat: OneCentralMacau



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



澳門壹號廣塲