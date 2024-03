MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 March 2024 - Get ready to step into a joyous world of SANRIO CHARACTERS at Studio City with the "SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL" campaign launching on March 29. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on a SANRIO journey with their favorite characters including HELLO KITTY, MY MELODY, KUROMI, CINNAMOROLL, GUDETAMA, POMPOMPURIN, BAD BADTZ-MARU, KEROKEROKEROPPI, and LITTLE TWIN STARS.Studio City will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of SANRIO charm, featuring life-sized installations of endearing characters with camera-ready spots throughout the resort, and a number of exclusive experiences*. Guests are invited to explore SANRIO-themed interior designs, savor gourmet delights at selected outlets, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind SANRIO themed Golden Reel cabin experience complete with a limited-time SANRIO CHARACTERS afternoon tea set offer.In addition to the visual and culinary delights, the Carnival also offers a host of interactive activities designed to delight and engage. From SANRIO CHARACTERS meet-and-greets to complimentary popcorn giveaways, the Carnival ensures a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Guests can also capture and share joyful moments to receive special gifts.Melco Style WeChat members may enjoy exclusive privileges* — members can look forward to complimentary gifts upon spending MOP500 at designated outlets and a SANRIO CHARACTERS X Melco Style Macau Pass with a spend of MOP1,000.Whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering the charm of Sanrio family for the first time, the "SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL" is the perfect way to welcome spring.^The designated hashtags:#Sanriocharacters#StudioCity#MelcoStyle#SanriohkFor more information, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/sanrio-at-studio-city Hashtag: #Sanriocharacters #StudioCity #MelcoStyle #Sanriohk

