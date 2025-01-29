AMMAN — Jordan's exports to the US continued their upward trend in 2024, reaching JD 2.044 billion by the end of November, an increase of 14.9 per cent compared to JD 1.779 billion during the same period in 2023.

The Department of Statistics (DoS) reported on Sunday an increase in Jordan's imports from the US, which totalled JD 1.134 billion for the January-to-November period, marking an increase of 4.7 per cent from JD 1.083 billion in the same period last year.

The trade balance between Jordan and the US reflected a surplus of JD 910 million during the same period, highlighting Jordan's growing export strength. Total trade between the two countries reached JD 3.178 billion by November 2024, compared to JD 2.862 billion in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan's top exports to the US include apparel, jewellery, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, IT services, food, live animals and engineering goods. While Jordan's main imports from the US include transport equipment, machinery, electrical equipment, cereals, chemicals, medical equipment, food products, wood pulp, animal products, furniture, iron products, used clothing, vegetable oils and wood products.

The US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, signed in October 2000 and fully implemented in January 2010, has significantly boosted bilateral trade. Over the past two decades, trade has increased by an estimated 800 per cent, underscoring the success of the agreement in deepening economic ties between the two countries.

