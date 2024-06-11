Warm, joyful service. Jollibee earned another triumph with its recent inclusion in the Top 10 brands for customer satisfaction in Kuwait. The awards program by Service Hero surveyed over 500 brands in the country.

Serving joy. The Jollibee Kuwait team has shown passion and dedication in providing exceptional customer service to customers who crave for bestsellers Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 -Beloved restaurant brand Jollibee has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Brands for Customer Satisfaction in Kuwait by the 2023 Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards.The Service Hero CSI Awards honors companies in Kuwait that deliver exceptional customer service, measuring key factors such as expectations, satisfaction, and likelihood of recommendation. It also measures different service dimensions such as staff, location, product quality, value for money, speed, and reliability. Over 500 brands across 20 categories were surveyed."Being recognized among Kuwait's Top 10 brands for customer satisfaction from over 500 brands is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with great-tasting food served with the warmth and joyful service that the Jollibee brand is known for. This citation is not only a badge of honor for us, but it also means we are fulfilling our promise to our customers," said Joseph Tanbuntiong, Jollibee Group Chief Business Officer and Head, Jollibee Global.Dennis Flores, President of Jollibee Group's business in Europe, Middle East, and Asia, and Australia (EMEAA), congratulated the Jollibee Kuwait team and franchisee for the milestone: "We celebrate this achievement with all our store and operations teams in Kuwait whose passion and dedication to our mission of serving great-tasting food and bringing the joy of eating to everyone has made this recognition possible. We are also grateful to our customers in Kuwait for their continued support and loyalty to Jollibee."Flores added, "We extend our deepest gratitude to our franchisee Yacoub Aljajery for his steadfast belief in our brand. His hands-on approach not only ensures operational excellence, but also fosters a culture of passion and commitment, making exceptional customer service at Jollibee Kuwait possible."The Jollibee Group opened the first Jollibee store in Al Watya, Kuwait City in February 2012 through franchisee Yacoub Aljajery of the Al Musaifra Catering Company. Today, Jollibee has seven stores in Kuwait, with loyal fans craving for bestselling products like Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti.Aljajery highlighted the factors behind Jollibee's success in Kuwait, including its strong brand recognition and comprehensive support system. "I chose Jollibee as a franchise because of its strong brand recognition, delicious menu offerings, and the opportunity to introduce Jollibee to Arab/Kuwaiti customers, which has proven to be a successful venture," said franchisee Aljajery. "I appreciate Jollibee's comprehensive support system, including marketing assistance, ongoing operational guidance, and training programs which have been instrumental in the growth and success of our franchise operations in Kuwait.He added, "Being cited as one of the Top 10 brands in Kuwait is a recognition of our dedication and hard work in upholding Jollibee's standards and values. This award also serves as our source of pride and motivation to continue delivering exceptional service and quality to our customers in Kuwait."Jollibee also has stores in other Middle East countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.Recently, Jollibee has been ranked Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brand in the World, overtaking more established Quick Service Restaurant brands, according to the latest annual brand ranking report by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation agency. Jollibee has elevated its rating from AA- to AAA. In addition, Jollibee is the only Philippine brand listed in the 2024 Top 25 Most Valuable Restaurant Brands and Top 10 Strongest Restaurant Brands.The brand has also been cited as the Top 2 fastest-growing restaurant brand in the world. Surging by an impressive 51% to USD2.3 billion in brand value, Jollibee ascended from rank 20 to rank 17 in this year's Global Restaurant Rankings.Jollibee continues to gain strong traction among mainstream consumers in countries outside the Philippines. In Vietnam and Brunei, mainstream non-Filipino locals comprise about 100% of customers; 81% in Malaysia; 80% in the United Kingdom; 70% in Singapore; and 60% in Hong Kong. This is a testament to the brand's global appeal.Another Jollibee Group-owned brand, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf ®, has also been included in the Top 10 Brands for Customer Satisfaction in Kuwait. It also emerged as the top brand in the café category. CBTL is Jollibee Group's flagship brand for the coffee and tea business.Hashtag: #Jollibee

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,900 stores across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.



The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Company also established a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Recently, the Jollibee Group signed agreements to own 10% ownership in Botrista, a leader in the beverage technology space. The Company also owns a 90% participating interest in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd to further grow Asia Pacific food service brands and/or bring strong global food service brands to Asia Pacific.



The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)).



The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The Company is also a three-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award and was recently cited in TIME's List of the World's Best Companies.









