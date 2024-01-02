International Version of LGBTQ+ Dating App Blued Unveils Upgrade to Online Community HeeSay

Apart from the original dating and matchmaking feature, HeeSay also offers an array of social scenes like posting, livestreams, and voice chat to encourage LGBTQ+ users to connect and share and make this digital community more diversified and open-minded.
According to the spokesperson from HeeSay, this upgrade was launched based on an observation of the social habits of LGBTQ+ people. "This user group shows more social demands beyond dating. We found that they also needed to be gathered in a platform where they can express, entertain, and share personal stories to acquire a sense of belonging, and that's why HeeSay comes out." He said.
"This digital community not only allows you to find your true love but also to make like-minded friends as well as to become a storyteller of your own and LGBTQ+ community. " the spokesperson added.
To engage more audiences, HeeSay will initiate a wealth of events with multiple themes globally this year, inspiring all passionate and expressive LGBTQ+ creators to generate quality content within the community, making HeeSay a personalized social space where people can "Live, Love and Laugh Together", like what its slogan says.
Hashtag: #LGBTQ+
https://www.heesay.com/en/
https://twitter.com/i/flow/login?redirect_after_login=%2Fblued
https://www.facebook.com/bluedapp
https://www.instagram.com/bluedapp/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HeeSay