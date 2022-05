The Indonesian parliament's budget committee on Thursday approved a government's request to raise 2022 energy subsidies and compensation by 349.9 trillion rupiah ($23.75 billion) to keep some energy prices unchanged, its chair Said Abdullah said.

The revised budget has a fiscal deficit outlook of 4.5% of gross domestic product or 840.2 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 14,730.0000 rupiah)

