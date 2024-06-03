RAISe+ Scheme, launched in October 2023 by the Innovation and Technology Commission ("ITC"), aims to unleash the potential of local universities in the transformation and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, and to facilitate the collaboration among the Government, industries, universities, and research sectors. The Scheme provides each selected project a maximum funding support of HK$100 million on a matching basis.
The project, titled "Research and Development of the Lead Δ42PD1 Antibody Drug as an Immunotherapy against Cancers and Infections", will be led by Professor Zhiwei Chen, Director of the AIDS Institute and Chair Professor of the Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong ("HKU"), and carried out together with his HKU team via the establishment of the start-up company Orimmune. Supporting by the collaboration between HKU AIDS Institute, Immuno Cure, InnoHK's Centre of Virology, Vaccinology and Therapeutics and Gobi Partners GBA, the project team will bring the lead antibody candidate against HCC from preclinical stage to Phase 2 clinical trial stage and identify other Δ42PD1-associated cancers and infections within the 5-year RAISe+ project period.
∆42PD1 is a novel PD-1 isoform recently discovered by Professor Zhiwei Chen and his research team at the HKU. It is a key immune regulator for promoting HCC pathogenesis and escaping current immune checkpoint therapy. It is therefore a critical therapeutic target for HCC, and the anti-∆42PD1 monoclonal antibody, CH101, has a great potential to be developed as a therapeutic drug for HCC. These findings have resulted in two patents filed and registered by HKU, which were exclusively licensed to Immuno Cure in 2018 and 2023 respectively.
Prof. Zhiwei CHEN, Director of AIDS Institute of HKU and the Principal Scientific Advisor of Immuno Cure, said, "We are thrilled to receive such significant funding from ITC's RAISe+ Scheme to accelerate the clinical development of the Anti-∆42PD1 Antibody in liver cancer, and to explore other potential clinical applications. This will bring us one step closer towards the commercialisation of novel Δ42PD1-blocking antibody drugs."
Dr. Xia JIN, CEO of Immuno Cure, said, "We are privileged and grateful to be awarded with this RAISe+ Scheme funding in support of the translational process. This recognition further validates and supports the development of our anti-Δ42PD1 technology platform. This ITC's funding will allow us to accelerate the development and implementation of this transformative initiative, positioning us as pioneers in our industry."
Dr. Percy CHENG, Chairman of Immuno Cure, concludes, "We are proud to be the industry partner of this project. Being selected into the RAISe+ Scheme is a great honor to us, this achievement is a testament to our collective efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. RAISe+ is an important milestone of the development of innovation in Hong Kong. We are grateful and excited for this opportunity given by ITC to make this transformation possible and make an impact to our society."
