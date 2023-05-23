SARAJEVO - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast economic growth in Bosnia this year of 2%, down from 3.8% in 2022, and inflation would fall to 6% from the 14% estimated in 2022, the lender's top official for Bosnia said on Tuesday.

"We see growth decelerating and inflation is going down but it still remains uncomfortably high," Aline Iancu, head of the IMF mission in Bosnia, told a news conference following the lender's mission to the Balkan country.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jon Boyle)