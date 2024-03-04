Automated Systems Holdings Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 771). The Group's business is based in Hong Kong and Macau and covers Asia Pacific Region, Europe and the United States. It is committed to providing professional and trustworthy information technology services to customers around the world. Its subsidiary Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited was established in 1973. As the unified technology services partner, its main business includes providing integrated managed services throughout the life cycle of IT projects, industry-specific solutions and comprehensive network and security managed services. For more information, please visit our web page at www.asl.com.hk

The Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) is a member institution of VTC, dedicated to offer IT and relevant technology programmes to nurture IT talents and to serve as an IT training and examination hub which will also give intensive and comprehensive support to the Government's policies on innovation and technology (I&T), as well as the digital transformation of various industries. Website: www.hkiit.edu.hk

Top Left : (Front row, from left) HKIIT Vice-Principal Wing WONG, HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI, VTC Deputy Executive Director Dr. Eric LIU, ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU, ASL Vice President Commercial Sales Division Michael PANG and Automated Systems Holdings Limited Human Resources Director Fion CHAN, pose with attending guests. Top right : ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU stated that ASL is committed to providing DevSecOps IT services to align with customers' needs. She is glad to collaborate with HKIIT to nurture IT talents and contribute to the building of the Digital Bay Area. Bottom left : The MoU between Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) and Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited (ASL) is signed by HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI (first left) and Automated Systems Holdings Limited Human Resources Director Fion CHAN (first right), and witnessed by Vocational Training Council (VTC) Deputy Executive Director Dr. Eric LIU (second left) and ASL Senior Vice President and CSA Automated (Macau) Limited General Manager Teresa LAU (second right) Bottom right : HKIIT Principal Dr. John HUI remarks that HKIIT is committed to promoting vocational and professional education and training (VPET) in the field of information technology. The collaboration with ASL will provide HKIIT students with the opportunities to develop all-round skills required in the ever-changing information technology industry.

© Press Release 2023

