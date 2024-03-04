Under this MoU, ASL will provide students of HKIIT with industrial attachment opportunities to gain hands-on work experience with advanced technology, excellent process and experienced IT professionals, facilitating their career advancement in the IT industry. In addition, ASL will give priority to HKIIT graduates for full-time job interviews, demonstrating ASL's emphasis on IT talents and enhancing the employment prospects of HKIIT students.
In addition to its focus on pre-employment training like Higher Diploma and Diploma of Foundation Studies programmes, the HKIIT recognises the importance of lifelong learning and professional development in the industry. To address this need, the HKIIT has established an in-service training service named as "SkillsUp"; with closer collaborations with industry partners, professionals and stakeholders to offer both reskilling and upskilling training programmes for the industry practitioners, corporate professionals and workforce. Under this collaboration with ASL, HKIIT will also provide skills retraining and upskilling courses for ASL employees through "SkillsUP" to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.
For over 50 years, ASL has been committed to providing industry-specific solutions, comprehensive network and security management services and omni-channel integrated managed services to customers in the Greater Bay Area and Asia Pacific. As the unified technology services partner, ASL accelerates organizations' success by harnessing the power of unified technologies, resources, teamwork and shared goals, and has successfully cultivated numerous outstanding IT talents.
Through its partnership with ASL, HKIIT is committed to promoting vocational and professional education and training in the field of information technology. The collaboration will provide HKIIT students with the opportunities to develop all-round skills required in the ever-changing information technology industry. It also demonstrates HKIIT and ASL's joint commitment to nurturing vocational professionals, promoting the development of the IT industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and working together to build the Digital Bay Area.
Hashtag: #HKIIT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About HKIIT
The Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) is a member institution of VTC, dedicated to offer IT and relevant technology programmes to nurture IT talents and to serve as an IT training and examination hub which will also give intensive and comprehensive support to the Government's policies on innovation and technology (I&T), as well as the digital transformation of various industries. Website: www.hkiit.edu.hk
About ASL
Automated Systems Holdings Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 771). The Group's business is based in Hong Kong and Macau and covers Asia Pacific Region, Europe and the United States. It is committed to providing professional and trustworthy information technology services to customers around the world. Its subsidiary Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited was established in 1973. As the unified technology services partner, its main business includes providing integrated managed services throughout the life cycle of IT projects, industry-specific solutions and comprehensive network and security managed services. For more information, please visit our web page at www.asl.com.hk
ASL