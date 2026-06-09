Investment by leading industry institute supports Tracr’s evolution to becoming an independent, industry-wide platform for natural diamond provenance







De Beers has been developing Tracr since 2018 and it is now a leading distributed diamond blockchain platform that starts at the source, registering diamonds at the point of recovery. In 2023, De Beers opened the platform to the wider diamond industry, positioning Tracr as an industry-wide, scalable solution for rough-to-polish verification of natural diamond provenance, which starts at a stone's source.





LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - De Beers Group and GIA (Gemological Institute of America) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for GIA to acquire a 30 per cent shareholding in Tracr, the De Beers Group-backed company behind the development of the pioneering diamond provenance blockchain-driven platform.The agreement marks a significant milestone in Tracr's evolution towards independence and reflects GIA's confidence in the platform's role as an industry-wide infrastructure to advance natural diamond provenance and traceability at scale.GIA's investment – which builds on a 2023 initiative to include diamond provenance information registered on Tracr's platform on eligible GIA diamond grading reports – represents a significant step in this transition, reinforcing Tracr's long-term credibility across the diamond value chain.Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, said: "Consumers deserve to know where their diamonds come from and they should feel more confident in their understanding of each diamond's source. At De Beers we have been providing provenance data on diamonds through Tracr for several years and we believe that delivering provenance should become an industry standard. Following our promise to open Tracr up to broad ownership, we are proud to be partnering with GIA as Tracr evolves into an independent, industry-wide platform. We will work alongside GIA to advance provenance transparency for the entire diamond sector."Pritesh Patel, President and CEO of GIA, said: "At GIA, our mission has always been rooted in trust, integrity, and consumer confidence. Our collaboration with Tracr over the past several years reinforced our belief that combining source-based blockchain provenance with GIA's independent grading and identification expertise can help unlock a new level of transparency for the diamond industry. As Tracr continues to scale globally, we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver meaningful, verifiable provenance information from the source to the consumer. We are proud to deepen our commitment through this investment and help shape the next evolution of transparency, traceability, and trust across our industry."Jillian Wolk, CEO of Tracr, said: "The start of Tracr's evolution into an independent platform, as a result of GIA's investment, creates a strong foundation for the future. I am excited to continue scaling the platform and bringing more producers on board, which will support Tracr in enabling the individual journey of every registered diamond to come to life. Each stone carries its own narrative, defined by its source and the craftsmanship that has shaped it, and as Tracr continues to grow we have a fantastic opportunity to help reveal those unique stories."Today, more than five million rough diamonds have been registered on Tracr at source, representing around two-thirds of De Beers'rough diamond production by value. Since January 2025, single country of origin for De Beers diamonds has been available on Tracr, with all newly sourced De Beers rough diamonds of one carat and above being registered on the platform.Hashtag: #NaturalDiamonds #Diamonds #DeBeersGroup #GIA #Tracr

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo-American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



About GIA

An independent nonprofit organization, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), established in 1931, is recognized as the world’s foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.



Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism.



De Beers Group