HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo, the leading marketplace for the gaming, entertainment and integrated resorts sectors, officially opens today at The Venetian Macao, with more than 10,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and regions expected to attend.Running from May 7-9, the exhibition spans over 30,000 sqm, showcasing over 150 exhibitors and featuring cutting-edge products and technologies that encompass the full spectrum of the entertainment and travel industries.The joint event officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony officiated by key figures from the local industry, highlighting the event's importance as the key platform and reinforcing the region's commitment to industry growth and cross-border collaboration.Kicking off on May 7-9 alongside the exhibition, the G2E Asia Conference opened with a compelling program and a strong lineup of industry leaders.May 7 featured Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, delivering the opening keynote on the evolving entertainment landscape and Ed Bowers, President of Global Development of MGM Resorts International, presenting the afternoon keynote on gaming and market transformation.Centered around the Asian Market Forum, the day also welcomed notable speakers including Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited; Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Gaming Group; and Niall Murray, Chairman of Murray International (Macau) Co. Ltd., setting the stage for two more days of strategic insights and future-focused discussions.Among the showcased products and solutions, 100 exclusive launches are making their debut in Asia for the first time. From established brands to rising stars, the launches span a diverse range of functions within the gaming and integrated resorts sectors, underscoring the limitless potential for innovation and growth within the industries.G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo continues May 8 with a full lineup of activities, including:To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.G2EAsia.com To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit www.AsianIRExpo.com Hashtag: #G2EAsiaandAsianIRExpo

