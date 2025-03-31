Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 as a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 14 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,200 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc. The growing engine offers comprehensive support including R&D infrastructure, investment expertise, industry connections and more, in attracting and nurturing talent, accelerating ideation, and commercialising innovation for technology ventures, all with the I&T journey built around key locations across Hong Kong and branched towards Shenzhen to continuously contribute to the development of I&T making a pillar of growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org .

Laservall today announced a landmark HKD 300 million (USD 38 million) investment plan for the next five years, celebrating the significant R&D milestone and marking the company's expanding global footprint at an event co-organised with HKSTP. (From left) Mr. Vincent Lau, COO of Laservall; Ms. Dembai Cho, Co-founder of Laservall; Mr. Jeffrey Chan, CFO of Laservall; Mr. Andrew Kim, CEO of Laservall; Mr. James Kang, Chairman of Laservall; Ms. Jaeyon Lee, Consul (Commerce), Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry; Ms. Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Mr. Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP; Mr. Oscar Wong, Head of Innofacturing of HKSTP; Ms Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP, and Dr. Carmen Fung, Associate Director, Advanced Manufacturing and Microelectronics of HKSTP.

