The European Commission will cut its growth forecast for the euro zone this year to 2.7% from 4.0% projected only in February, mainly because of the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday draft Commission forecasts as saying.

The Commission is due to publish its forecast at 0900 GMT.

The FT said the EU executive will also raise its inflation forecast for the 19 countries sharing the euro to above 6% this year from 3.5% predicted in February, before easing back to 2.7% next year -- still above the bank's target of 2.0%.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toby Chopra)