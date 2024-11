HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 -The "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign continues to champion a variety of exquisite European deli meats to the Hong Kong market.As we enter the final year of this 3-year initiative, we are thrilled to announce our upcoming booth at HOFEX in May 2025. HOFEX, a prominent food and hospitality trade show in Asia, showcases a wide range of culinary delicacies and highlights the best of global food and drink.The "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign is a collaborative initiative by three esteemed non-profit consortia: Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP.Initiated in 2019 with co-funding from the European Union, the campaign seeks to engage food enthusiasts in Hong Kong through the promotion of high-quality European brands. The European Union upholds top standards in food and agriculture through PDO and PGI product certifications, which showcase the unique qualities of regional products. These labels assure consumers of authentic items that reflect Europe's rich culinary heritage, while also protecting against imitations and counterfeits.Together, the three consortia strive to preserve and enhance their protected products, and are dedicated to safeguarding and promoting three excellent deli meats:Interested consumers can also check out the campaign's website https://www.enjoytheauthenticjoy.co/ and social media accounts - Instagram and Facebook - for the latest news and updates with more announcements to follow soon.The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.Hashtag: #EnjoytheAuthenticJoyfromEurope

