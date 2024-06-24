ONYX Hospitality Group operates several diverse yet complementary brands – Amari, Shama and OZO – each catering to the distinctive requirements of today's business and leisure travellers. ONYX has amassed over five decades of management experience and reaches beyond its Thai roots to offer innovative management solutions across the Asia-Pacific region, with particular focus on Southeast Asia. Recognising that quality growth is fundamental for successful hospitality management. Visit www.onyx-hospitality.com

The OZO ethos prioritises delivering tranquil nights, refreshing mornings, and seamless experiences for guests on the move. Their practical yet stylish accommodations exceed expectations in the midscale market, while their modern lobby serves as a central hub where the dedicated teams excel in providing efficient and outstanding service. With a presence in Thailand and Malaysia, OZO continues to uphold its commitment to offering quality stays and memorable experiences for traveller. OZO's network of properties include Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Penang. Visit www.ozohotels.com

