DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025 Unveiled Gathering Design Intelligence for Asia with Revolutionary Global Vision

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2025 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is proud to announce the winners of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025. Organised by the HKDC and with Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, this prestigious international award honours and celebrates outstanding projects that embody exceptional design with distinctive Asian perspective, while recognising the significant contributions and achievements of exemplary designs.Since its establishment in 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards has recognised over 3,000 remarkable design works from more than 40 economies, serving as a vital platform for design talents to showcase their outstanding contributions to the world, while emphasising the impact of design in Asian societies and businesses. The Awards highlights leading and influential design achievements for Asia, especially projects dedicated to the region. Encompassing six design disciplines including Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design, the Awards fully represents the broad vision and rich cultural depth of various designs, whilst closely aligning with the global design landscape to reveal innovative ideas and forward-looking design styles.Entries from over 20 economies including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Japan, Korea, U.S., Singapore, Germany were assessed by a professional judging panel comprising nearly 30 design leaders from around the world to ensure a fair, transparent, and authoritative awarding process. In 2025, a total of 254 awards are conferred, recognising excellence across diverse design fields with imaginative and creative works. The accolades include 10 Grand Awards, 20 Gold Awards, 46 Silver Awards, 72 Bronze Awards, and 106 Merit Awards."The winners of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025 fully reflect Asia's rich and diverse cultural heritage and unique charm, showcasing the impressive potential of innovation and creativity. The award-winning designs not only highlight the designers' exceptional talents but also provide valuable insights and guidance to the global design community. As the pioneer nurturing Asian design and promoting its development, we hope the Awards can further encourage winners to pursue breakthroughs and create value, while inspiring more designers to jointly lead and shape the future of Asian design," said Mr. Joseph Lo, Chairman of the Hong Kong Design Centre.

About DFA Awards (www.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the Hong Kong Design Centre has launched the DFA Awards to underpin the role of designers in society, to celebrate design leadership and exemplary designs and projects with commercial success or impact in Asia, as well as to recognise the rising force of emerging designers in Hong Kong. The DFA Awards, through its seven major award programmes, has grown in its international influence in Asia. The seven award programmes include DFA Lifetime Achievement Award, DFA Design Leadership Award, DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer, DFA Designer of the Year, DFA Asian Design Vanguard, DFA Design for Asia Awards and DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award.





About DFA Design for Asia Awards (www.dfaa.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" honours design excellence and acknowledges user centric design projects which embrace the unique Asian perspectives to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, with Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, as one of the seven DFA Awards programmes, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" has been a platform for design talent and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.



About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, harnessing the city's distinctive East-meets-West position to create value through design.



To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a culture of design

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the power of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC's activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.









