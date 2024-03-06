DCH Logistics promotes regional capabilities with a refreshed brand identity – Get Set. Go!

Dah Chong Hong Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (stock code: 0267.HK), is an integrated trading and distribution company operating in Asia, supported by an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China as well as a provider of a full range of associated services. DCH's consumer business comprises the manufacture, retail and distribution of food, healthcare, electrical appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. DCH employs over 16,500 staff with operations in 13 Asian markets. For more details, please visit: https://www.dch.com.hk

With industry-leading infrastructure and over three decades of experience, DCH Logistics offers tailored supply chain solutions designed to give its partners a competitive edge. Its Greater China network extends across 30 provinces and over 180 cities with 750,000 sqm of storage in strategically-positioned warehouses and a fleet of more than 500 vehicles. As a subsidiary of Dah Chong Hong Holdings, DCH Logistics is an integral part of Hong Kong's largest food and FMCG distribution platform and a regional leader in cold chain, with end-to-end solutions from import to home delivery as well as value-added services including labeling, bundling, repackaging and food processing. Expert teams are supported by the latest technologies and combine industry best-practice with local experience to design efficient supply chains that deliver real cost savings.

