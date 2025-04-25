Creww Inc. runs Japan's largest open innovation platform. With a vision to "build an age of bravery," Creww supports all startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that take on new challenges. Since its founding in 2012, Creww has organized more than 500 open innovation programs between companies, local governments and startups, and has achieved approximately 1,500 collaborations, with over 8,500 startups registered on the platform. Creww aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, starting with promoting open innovation with Korea, Taiwan and more. Company Overview Company: Creww Inc. Established: 2012/8/13 Address: Daiichi Akatsuki Bldg. 4F 1-19-9, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan Representative: Sorato Ijichi, CEO URL: https://creww.in/global/en

*There is a possibility that Creww will provide equity investments to the selected startups. Comment from Real Madrid Next " The first cohort of the Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia gave us access to many talented companies. We were able to involve startups from different areas of the Real Madrid ecosystem and benefit from cutting-edge technologies and exceptional know-how. We are now excited to launch the second batch and soon meet this new generation of sports technology entrepreneurs in Asia. "

