BEIJING/HAMBURG - Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday on renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would agree to a soybean trade deal and will buy U.S. soy again.

Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans rose 0.8% to $10.28 a bushel at 1116 GMT.

Corn rose 0.1% to $4.23 a bushel on concern U.S. crop yields may not be as good as hoped, despite expectations of a record U.S. corn crop.

Wheat was little changed, down 0.05% at $5.03-1/2 a bushel on bargain-buying after recent price falls.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China could be making

progress, with Trump confirming last week that he would soon meet China's president.

China imported no soybeans from the U.S. in September, the first time since November 2018 that shipments fell to zero, with Chinese buyers turning to South American supplies during the U.S. trade war.

"Soybeans are supported as we start the week with some optimism around China,” said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. “Comments from President Trump and his team lean optimistic about upcoming trade meetings and Trump specifically stated he thinks he can get a deal with soybeans.”

“Corn is supported around the $4.20 to $4.25 level with uncertainty about U.S. crop yields continuing as the U.S. government shutdown deprives the market of detailed crop forecasts. Arguments remain around disappointing U.S. corn crop yields against prior optimistic forecasts, with the U.S. corn harvest approaching its peak this week and next.”

The U.S. government shutdown has deprived the market of key data, including weekly harvest progress estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Wheat is seeing some bargain buying but the world still needs more wheat demand in a market with oversupply,” Ammermann said.



