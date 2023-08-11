The global cultivated meat landscape has seen the establishment of over 10 pilot plants, with only a few achieving a scale of 1,000 liters. CellX stands out as the sole Chinese company capable of upscaling cultivated meat production to the large-scale level. The completion of CellX's pilot plant enables further technological validation and paves the way for future large-scale production and customized product development.
CellX's pilot plant utilizes its proprietary cell cultivation technology and operates with fully digitized intelligent management systems. Positioned as China's first "transparent food space" for cultivated meat, it integrates technology research and development, pilot production, and interactive consumer experiences. Starting from now, consumers will have the opportunity to taste and enjoy a variety of delicacies made from cultivated meat at this innovative facility.
In preparation for large-scale production, CellX's FX pilot plant leverages its self-developed suspension cell line and low-cost serum-free culture medium. These innovative technologies have successfully reduced production costs to below $100 per pound, which will be further slashed by 2025 market launch.
"Cultivated meat technology embodies a safe, efficient, and sustainable approach to meat production," said Shuangshuang Chen, Head of Research and Development at CellX. "We can craft meat that is both delectable and nutritious, providing consumers with a superior alternative."
Currently, the company has screened nearly 20 immortalized cell lines by utilizing a high-throughput automated system, with several of them already been successfully adapted to grow in single sell suspension. It also marks the world's first successful single cell suspension of fish cell lines. CellX's approach targets the high-end market first, with plans to introduce products to the mass market as they continue to scale up and reduce costs in the future.
By the end of 2022, the cultivated meat industry has seen over 300 startups engaged in raw material supply, services, and product development, with total financing exceeding $2.78 billion. Many countries and regions have also begun preparing for the regulation of cultivated meat products. Notably, the United States and Singapore have granted market approval for cultivated meat products, signaling the path towards consumer acceptance.
In its pursuit of advancing the commercialization of cultivated meat, CellX actively collaborates with esteemed universities and industry-leading companies worldwide, for example, their strategic collaboration with Tofflon Group and other leading cell culture media companies in China expedites the establishment of pilot plants and research centers, further solidifying its position as a prominent player in the industry.
Ziliang Yang, CellX's Co-founder and CEO said, "We are diligently working towards obtaining market approval in countries like the United States and Singapore, with the aim of launching our products by 2025." With a highly skilled team consisting of 40+ professionals, including overseas returnees and doctoral scholars from renowned universities, CellX is committed to continuous technological innovation and cost reduction, striving to become the first Chinese company to bring cultivated meat to consumers around the world.
