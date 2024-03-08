China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) was co-founded by the Chinese government and European Union (EU) in 1994 and has campuses in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Accra (Ghana), and Zurich (Switzerland). CEIBS is committed to educating responsible leaders versed in 'China Depth, Global Breadth' and serves as an important platform for exchange and co-operation between China, Europe and the world. The school offers MBA, Finance MBA, EMBA, Global EMBA, Hospitality EMBA, DBA and Executive Education programmes. CEIBS has ranked #1 in Asia in the Financial Times global ranking of MBA programmes for eight consecutive years and has ranked #2 in the world on its global ranking of EMBA programmes for four consecutive years. CEIBS has more than 29,000 alumni from over 91 countries and regions around the world and has provided management training for more than 220,000 executives worldwide.

CEIBS' full-time English-language MBA programme is an intensive 12- or 16-month journey combining academic rigor, experiential projects and personal transformation. Designed with the school's motto of 'China Depth, Global Breadth' in mind, students build on business fundamentals before taking deep dives into electives. Learn more here .

