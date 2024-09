With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, released its annual State of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report for 2023, highlighting the rise of generative AI threats and their role in amplifying the surge of WAAP attacks.The report reveals that global WAAP attacks are experiencing an alarming shift, rendering traditional signature-based defense models inadequate. This shift underscores the increasingly complex threat landscape that organizations must navigate."Generative AI is a game-changer in both positive and negative ways, " said. "It's crucial for organizations to stay ahead by understanding these new threats and leveraging AI as a tool to adapt security strategies accordingly. Our 2023 report provides insights that can help businesses protect themselves against the growing tide of cyber-attacks."The report also provides detailed guidance on building a WAAP-level Security Framework, offering recommendations for implementing a WAAP Protection Architecture and describing the major benefits a WAAP Architecture can bring to enterprises.Hashtag: #CDNetworks #CyberSecurity #WAAP #AI

