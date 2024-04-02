Climate Bonds Initiative is an international organisation working to mobilise global capital for climate action, through the development of the Climate Bonds Standard and Certification Scheme, Policy Engagement and Market Intelligence work, as well as empowering Partner organisations with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate, influence, and instigate change. For more information, visit the Climate Bonds Initiative website at www.climatebonds.net .

The Securities Commission Malaysia (" SC ") set up Capital Markets Malaysia (" CMM ") in 2014 to spearhead the local and international positioning as well as profiling of the Malaysian capital market. Funded by the Capital Markets Development Fund, CMM showcases the competitiveness and attractiveness of the various segments of the Malaysian capital market – to promote international participation and enhance opportunities for domestic capital market intermediaries. CMM works to support the advancement of these entities through various initiatives and partnerships, focusing on four key areas: sustainable finance and investing, the Islamic capital market, the digital market, and capital market funding opportunities through the private market. For more information, visit the CMM website at www.capitalmarketsmalaysia.com .

