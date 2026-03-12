CyberSquare @ Cyberjaya developed by Binastra Land

Trion @ KL & Mercure Kuala Lumpur Trion – An integrated lifestyle development that combines residential, retail, and hospitality components, enhancing connectivity and vibrancy within Kuala Lumpur.



Sinaran Wangsa Maju – A thoughtfully designed residential development offering modern living solutions within a well-established neighbourhood.



Suria Garden @ Puchong – A community-focused development catering to growing demand in the Puchong area.



CyberSquare @ Cyberjaya – A mixed-use project supporting Cyberjaya’s vision as a dynamic technology and commercial hub.



Citizen2 @ Old Klang Road – A contemporary residential development strategically located along one of Kuala Lumpur’s key corridors.

Walking distance to MRT Cochrane – Excellent connectivity to Kuala Lumpur city centre and major business districts.



Minutes from Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and Sunway Velocity Mall – Easy access to financial institutions, retail outlets, dining, and lifestyle amenities.



Strong investment appeal – Located within a high-growth corridor with solid rental demand and promising capital appreciation potential.



Close to Monash University Malaysia – Attractive for students and academic professionals seeking well-connected urban residences.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Binastra Land, a multi-award-winning property developer with more than 20 years of experience in property development since 2005, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted name in Malaysia’s real estate landscape.With over RM4.5 billion worth of completed projects to date, internationally recognised ISO certifications, and a portfolio of landmark developments across the Klang Valley, the company stands as a benchmark for quality, innovation, and sustainable growth.Founded with a vision to redefine modern urban living, Binastra Land has consistently delivered developments that combine functionality, aesthetic appeal, and long-term value.Over the past two decades, the company has navigated market cycles, evolving consumer demands, and industry challenges while maintaining a steady track record of successful project completions.Its experience since 2005 reflects not only longevity but resilience and adaptability. From residential communities to integrated mixed-use developments, Binastra Land has demonstrated a deep understanding of Malaysia’s property landscape, positioning itself as a developer that prioritises both investor confidence and homeowner satisfaction.To date, Binastra Land has completed projects valued at over RM4.5 billion, a significant milestone that underscores its operational strength and financial credibility.This achievement reflects the company’s ability to deliver projects on schedule while maintaining construction quality and design excellence.Among its key milestone and completed projects are:Binastra Land Upcoming Projects: Binastra Cochrane & Binastra Cochrane 2Each of these projects reflects Binastra Land’s commitment to delivering developments that are strategically located, well-planned, and aligned with market needs.

Binastra Land’s dedication to excellence has been consistently recognised by respected industry bodies. The company has earned multiple accolades that highlight its expertise in lifestyle-centric development and design innovation.Among its notable awards:These recognitions affirm the company’s focus on creating developments that enhance lifestyle quality while delivering strong investment potential.

Shaping Lifestyle-Driven Communities

Binastra Land’s development philosophy goes beyond constructing buildings; it is centred on shaping vibrant, lifestyle-driven communities that enhance the way people live, work, and connect.Every project is carefully conceptualised with strong emphasis on spatial planning, connectivity, accessibility, and evolving modern living requirements.Thoughtful layouts, integrated amenities, and strategic locations are combined to create environments that support convenience, comfort, and long-term value.Developments such as Trion @ KL exemplify the company’s integrated approach—seamlessly blending residential spaces with lifestyle facilities and hospitality components to form dynamic, self-sustaining urban ecosystems.By prioritising design excellence, functionality, and liveability, Binastra Land consistently delivers developments that appeal to urban professionals, growing families, and investors seeking quality assets within Malaysia’s increasingly competitive property market.

Strengthening Malaysia’s Urban Landscape

With a strong presence across Kuala Lumpur and growth corridors such as Cyberjaya and Puchong, Binastra Land actively supports Malaysia’s urban development and long-term city planning goals.By focusing on high-growth locations with strong infrastructure potential, the company aligns its projects with economic expansion and demographic trends within the Klang Valley.Its strategically positioned developments transform emerging townships into vibrant, self-sustaining communities integrating residential, commercial, and lifestyle elements.Beyond construction, the company stimulates economic activity, creates employment opportunities, and enhances connectivity.The RM4.5 billion milestone reflects market confidence and underscores Binastra Land’s credibility, delivery strength, and long-term commitment to nation-building.

Looking Ahead

As Malaysia’s property sector continues to evolve, Binastra Land remains committed to innovation, sustainable practices, and quality-driven delivery.Building on over 20 years of experience, the company aims to further expand its portfolio with developments that respond to market trends while upholding its core values of integrity, excellence, and responsibility.With a proven track record, industry accolades, internationally recognised certifications, and billions in successfully delivered projects, Binastra Land stands poised to continue shaping Malaysia’s property landscape for years to come.Hashtag: #Binastraland #Binastracochrane #Property #Business #Lifestyle

About Binastra Land

Binastra Land is a Malaysian property developer with over 20 years of experience since 2005. The company has completed over RM4.5 billion worth of projects and is recognised as a multi-award-winning developer with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Its portfolio includes residential, mixed-use, and lifestyle-driven developments across the Klang Valley.



Vision: Binastra Land strives to be a boutique property developer that is recognised for its innovation and for further enhancing customers' lifestyles through products and services of superior quality that go beyond expectations.



Mission: Binastra Land ensures that its projects are delivered on time, with the highest quality and workmanship. Following the company's motto of "quality finishings from the start," they instil a culture of excellence by prioritising quality in every aspect of their work.



The company upholds high standards of professionalism and integrity in all business conduct, guided by knowledgeable and forward-thinking professionals who remain up-to-date with innovative technologies and cost-effective construction methods to maximise benefits for their customers.



For more information, please visit https://binastra.com.my/

