The collaboration combines hands-on learning for children with nationwide food aid distribution to over 1,000 underprivileged individuals.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Ayam Brand™, a household name with over 130 years of heritage, has once again reinforced its long-standing commitment to nutrition and community well-being through a collaborative CSR initiative with Sunway XFarms. #AyamBersamaMu brings together 60 children from underprivileged backgrounds for a day of experiential learning focused on healthy eating, sustainable farming, with fun, interactive activities. At the same time, the initiative extends its reach to over 1,000 underprivileged individuals nationwide through the distribution of nutritious food aid.
Ayam Brand™ has a proud legacy of promoting healthier eating habits among children and underserved communities. #AyamBersamaMu is part of its ongoing nationwide CSR programme to make nutritious food accessible to those who need it most. With more than a decade of impactful CSR work, Ayam Brand™ continues to combine food provision with nutritional education, creating lasting benefits for the communities it serves.
Beyond the event, Ayam Brand™ extends its impact nationwide by distributing food aid to underprivileged individuals through its trusted NGO partner, Food Aid Foundation. This outreach is set to benefit up to 1,000 recipients, ensuring that the impact of the programme lasts well beyond a single day.
Ayam Brand™
Ayam Brand™, a 133-year old Malayan heritage brand famed for its wide range of quality, preservative-free, no added MSG, healthy, convenient and Halal certified canned food. Ayam Brand™ products are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities that meet the highest international standards with worldwide-recognized certifications (HACCP, ISO 9001). All Ayam Brand™ products are on the JAKIM (Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia) whitelist of Trusted Halal Food Brand. Ayam Brand™ has been ranked in the Top 10 as Malaysia’s most chosen FMCG brands, according to Kantar Malaysia Brand Footprint Study 2024.
