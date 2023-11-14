Automated Systems Holdings Limited ("ASL" or "The Group") was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (Stock Code: 771). The ASL Group, consists of Automated Systems (H.K.) Limited, ELM Computer Technologies Limited, CSA Automated (Macau) Limited, Guangzhou Automated Systems Limited, ASL Automated (Thailand) Limited. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is the associate of the Group. The Group's core business is based in Hong Kong and Macau and covers Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. It is dedicated to offering professional and trustworthy information technology ("IT") services to corporate clients around the world. The Group's core businesses are Innovative Solutions, Intelligent Cybersecurity Services, and Integrated Managed Services. Innovative Solutions business is offering holistic business solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. Intelligent Cybersecurity business is specialized in digital asset protection & risks prevention. Integrated Managed Services business is to manage clients' IT infrastructure to cloud platform in entire IT lifecycle with its worldclass, industry-specific and end-to-end services. With ASL's research and development centers in Asia Pacific, over a thousand of high-caliber experts, and 50 years of experience in providing professional IT services to global users, ASL provides the best practices for customers' IT management and is definitely customers' professional and trustworthy unified technology services partner. For more information, please visit our web page at http://www.asl.com.hk .

I n 2023, ASL opened its Greater Bay Area Headquarters (left image) and has deepened its collaboration with the leading global financial technology provider, Finastra (right image), to provide banking solutions. On November 17 th , ASL will host its annual flagship event - ASL Solution Day 2023 (middle image) - to commemorate its 50th anniversary and embark its new journey. It will continue to deliver innovative, sector-focused, and excellent digital unified technology services for the market .

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.