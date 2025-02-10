Shun Tak is a leading conglomerate active in the Greater Bay Area and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Group is a forerunner in Macau and Hong Kong's tourism and transportation scene, and has established a sizable portfolio of infrastructure investments and integrated developments spanning major economic zones across China, including the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region. It is also expanding its footprint in the Singapore real estate market through recent acquisitions of premium properties and land parcels in downtown locations. With "Tourism +" as its growth strategy, the Group strives to harness its cross-sectoral experience in property, transportation, infrastructure, integrated commercial projects, hospitality and investments to deliver economic value for regions it operates in, as well as contribute to the country's national development blueprint.

Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Limited (HKSE: 242) is a homegrown lifestyle hospitality specialist with two flagship hotel brands: Artyzen Hotels and Resorts, and Artyzen Habitat. Additionally, AHG operates a collection of distinctive lifestyle properties, including The Shàng by Artyzen, YaTi by Artyzen, and Grand Coloane Resort. AHG's portfolio also includes service apartments, restaurants and bars, as well as a conference centre. For more information, please visit www.Artyzen.com .

A strategic partnership between Artyzen Hospitality Group and Xi'an Yang's Real Estate commenced with the signing of the hotel management agreement for Artyzen Xi'an. Mr Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited (7th from the left), Mr Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi'an Yang's Real Estate (6th from the right), Ms Zhao Xinxin, Deputy Director, Xi'an Hi-tech Zone Urban Living Room Development Center (4th from the right), Ms. Zhang Jia, Head of Investment Promotion Department, Xi'an Hi-tech Zone Urban Living Room Development Center (3rd from the right) and representatives from both parties were in attendance to celebrate this milestone for the luxury hotel project, which will celebrate Xi'an's unique cultural heritage and modern charm.

Celebrating the signing of the Artyzen Xi'an hotel management agreement, Mr. Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of the Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited presents to Mr. Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi'an Yang's Real Estate with a scroll of elegant cursive Chinese calligraphy signifying good fortune, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to develop a luxury hotel that celebrates Xi'an's unique cultural heritage and modern charm.

Mr. Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited and Mr. Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi'an Yang's Real Estate marks Artyzen Hospitality Group’s debut in China with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Artyzen Xi’an, a luxury hotel project slated to open in the first quarter of 2028.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.