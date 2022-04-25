The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has opened a new office in Brazil’s capital Brasília, which will appreciably help boost Brazil-Arab trade and commerce. Brazil supplies food items to the Arab market and Arab nations export fertiliser to Brazil.

With this, Brasília is expected to become a hotspot for seminars, lectures and B2Bs. In addition to its headquarters in São Paulo, the ABCC has offices in Itajaí, Santa Catarina in Brazil, Dubai in UAE, and Cairo in Egypt.

The office will not only provide support to Arab embassies for streamlining export documentation processes but will also understand their difficulties and help resolve them.

As a bridge

It will act as a bridge between government agencies and industry entities based in Brasília, and at the same time foster relationships with companies based in the centre, west and north of Brazil so that they can do business with the Arab world.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives of the government, diplomats, and businesspersons - including Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paulo Alvim and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite.

ABCC General Secretary and CEO, Tamer Mansour, ABCC International Relations Vice President Mohamad Orra Mourad, Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil, Ibrahim Alezeben, ABCC’s new business Director Daniella Leite and the Head of the Office in Dubai, Rafael Solimeo, were also present at the opening ceremony of the office.

Solid foundation

Osmar Chohfi, President, ABCC, said: “The opening holds more significance as it comes when ABCC is celebrating 70th anniversary and Brazil its 200 years of Independence. The legacy of accomplishments of the ABCC over the years has given a solid foundation for the geographic expansion, as well as the intense technological modernisation process.”

Chohfi said that another office of the ABCC will be set up later this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “We are strengthening our presence in the markets that are relevant for Brazilian trade and bilateral interchange. The trade between Brazil and Arab countries in 2021 was $24 billion. We intend to take it to new levels of added value, technology, and services. And we are sure that the office in Brasília will further strengthen the economic and social link between business communities from Brazil and the Arab world,” he said.

