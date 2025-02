ALE expands intelligence beyond its own devices with OmniVista Network Advisor which now integrates with third-party devices.

- 14 February 2025 -

Kenny Ng, APAC Market Development, Network Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has made major enhancements to the OmniVista® Network Advisor , making network operations and monitoring even simpler and more holistic.The latest evolution in OmniVista Network Advisor capabilities empowers users to monitor a wider range of network devices, offering flexibility and greater customization in managing network health and performance.OmniVista Network Advisor, our intelligent and autonomous network companion, has been providing AI-driven guidance and remediation for Alcatel-Lucent's OmniSwitch® and OmniAccess® Stellar Access Points This tool is now opening its capabilities to third-party devices, such as firewalls or any network equipment from other vendors, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies and offer tailored solutions across more complex, multi-vendor environments.A major milestone in this update is the integration of Microsoft Teams as a collaboration platform within OmniVista Network Advisor. Until now, ALE has leveraged Rainbow™ CPaaS for real-time alerts and automated remediation. Now, with full Microsoft Teams integration, IT teams can receive dynamic notifications, collaborate instantly, and execute network remediations directly within the Teams environment.By providing real-time, AI-driven insights through both Rainbow CPaaS and Microsoft Teams, OmniVista Network Advisor adapts to customers' preferred collaboration tools, improving responsiveness and control.The new capability allows users to define custom anomalies and create specific remediation actions tailored to their unique network environments."With the ability to collect and analyze syslogs from compatible third-party devices, OmniVista Network Advisor enables users to configure custom alerts and automate responses based on these insights, helping to maintain an optimal, secure network state."Hashtag: #ALE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.



All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.



Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.



al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram





Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise