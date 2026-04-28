Emerging Designers Reimagine Chinese Motifs Across Physical and Digital Realms

Artist Panel Discussion: "Cultural Fusion in Lifestyle Design: The Surreal Aesthetics of MOTIFX"

30 Apr 2026 | 11am-12pm

Immersive Experiences: The Intersection of Virtual and Reality

Contemporary Transformations of Traditional Craft



Participating Designers

Made By Sandwich

Made by Sandwich is a Shanghai‑based creative collective founded in 2023. Attuned to the fast‑changing visual landscape, the studio offers integrated services including visual identity, packaging design, book and publication design, 3D and motion design, and exhibition curation. At Made by Sandwich, design is not just an output but the condition for fostering communication.





Karmuel YOUNG

Karmuel YOUNG is a Hong Kong–based menswear designer and founder of the cross‑media brand KARMUEL YOUNG. After graduating, he worked at Damir Doma in Paris and Ute Ploier in Vienna, then returned to Hong Kong to lead creative projects at Lane Crawford and design menswear for I.T. He launched his label in 2014, initially focusing on footwear and accessories, and presented his first full menswear collection in 2019.





He has received Lane Crawford’s “Creative Call Out” award and was named one of “10 Asian Designers To Watch” in 2021. The brand continues to explore innovative cutting, sustainability, and cross‑disciplinary collaborations, gradually building a contemporary men’s wardrobe.



Tomy NG Tomy NG is a London‑based artist who works primarily with inflatable latex. His practice explores time and existence, translating abstract philosophical ideas into tangible sculptural forms. Through cycles of inflation and deflation, his works present time not as a linear sequence but as a shifting dimension, where air becomes an invisible medium that shapes form and embodies duration.

His work spans sculpture, spatial installation, and wearable objects. Recent projects include Nascent with BAD at YoungSpace London, the performance collaboration Symbiont with Untitlab at ICA London, and the inflatable latex vests Tire 01 / Muscle 01 presented with Karmuel YOUNG in Los Angeles.





Leona FUNG

Leona FUNG is the founder and artist of Hong Kong aesthetic brand ByLeona. Born and raised in Hong Kong, she studied at the University of Cambridge and began her career in private banking before launching her own ceramic brand, combining business insight with artistic sensibility.

Leona specialises in translating Eastern cultural symbols through modern design, using ceramics and home‑living products to express an “Eastern essence, Western expression” aesthetic. Her works have been shown at international platforms such as Maison&Objet and Fine Art Asia, and are now in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, and other art institutions, high‑end hotels, and shopping malls. She also creates bespoke designs for global brands, promoting contemporary Eastern aesthetics and cross‑cultural dialogue.



Moon.noon Moon.noon is a real-time visual artist who masterfully blends data-driven storytelling with immersive audio-visual and sensory experiences. A former user-experience designer, he now transforms complex sources — climate data, urban landscapes, audience interaction — into powerfully evocative visual languages. His works have appeared at M+, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, West Kowloon Freespace Jazz Festival, and in collaborations with Coca-Cola, LG, and Samsung.

STICKYLINE Founded in 2011 by Hong Kong creative designers Mic LEONG and Soilworm LAI, STICKYLINE is celebrated for its large-scale polyhedral sculptures that reveal the beauty of creative engineering, mathematics, and geometry. Working primarily with paper and metal, and integrating kinetics, sound, and light, the duo produces minimalist, durable, and strikingly futuristic installations, site-specific works, and private commissions that have earned widespread acclaim in the design world over the years.





Exhibition Details

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Following its successful presentation at LANDMARK, Central in March, thewill be showcased at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from, as part of Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle 2026.bring together a wide range of international brands celebrated for their craftsmanship and creativity, serving as a dynamic platform for exchange across the design and lifestyle industries while sparking new ideas and collaborations.Organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) under the Vocational Training Council (VTC), and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the 2nd MOTIFX invites emerging designers to reinterpret traditional Chinese motifs for contemporary living. Under the themethe exhibition explores the Chinese "grass" radical (艹 / 艸) through diverse creative perspectives. The works span a range of contexts and formats, from two- and three-dimensional pieces to both physical and digital mediums.Curated by Michael LEUNG, the exhibition features works by 30 local design students and emerging designers from a range of disciplines, alongside participating local and international designers including Chulan KWAK, Cynthia MAK, Made by Sandwich, Karmuel YOUNG, Tomy NG, Moon.noon, STICKYLINE, and Leona FUNG. Over 100 original patterns inspired by the 艹 / 艸 radical bloom in Chinese character across the exhibition space, each rooted in the same ancient, ever‑living origin yet expressing distinct creative voices.On, in antitledmoderated by Edith CHEUNG, Creative Director of MOTIFX, curator Michael LEUNG, artist Leona FUNG, and Moon HUNG will share their insights on blending traditional Chinese elements with contemporary lifestyle design. Through their works across multiple MOTIFX venues, they will discuss the effortless fusion of East and West in Hong Kong's creative life, revealing the surreal beauty born from cultural intersection.Chulan KWAK's Cursive Structure series transforms two‑dimensional calligraphy into three‑dimensional objects. Inspired by the flowing strokes of Caoshu (草書) and the Small Seal Script (小篆體) form of the 艹 / 艸 radical, the work turns "Radical Grass (艹 / 艸)" into a pair of low chairs.By keeping the distinction between 艹 / 艸 and 木 (tree), the pieces are set apart from the vertical form of trees and bring the energy and tension of calligraphic brushwork into physical space.Drawing inspiration from the Chinese character 茶 （tea） and the poetic essence ofCynthia reflects on life's delicate balance between darkness and brightness in her creation, "Tea Lamp". She reimagines the traditional Chinese lantern through vibrant colours and geometric abstraction, which serves as a warm reminder that, after a bitter day, a gentle radiance always awaits at home.Made by Sandwich's Garden of Time probes the philosophical relationship between the 艹/ 艸 radical and time. The designers argue that numerous 艹/艸 – derived characters (such as 茂, 蘇, 萎, 荒) illustrate the shifting conditions of plants across time rather than static shapes. The work breaks away from a linear conception of time, layering moments of growth, decline, and disappearance onto a single visual. By assembling these "time slices" into one composition, it constructs a garden of time in which multiple states coexist, showing the simultaneous presence of flourishing and disappearance.Inspired by the radical grass symbol (艹 / 艸), Karmuel YOUNG and Tomy NG collaborate on the multimedia work, "Tower". A still yet highly charged installation that captures a moment of growth, "Tower" fuses art, fashion, and furniture using contemporary raw materials, dutifully interpreting growth as a process of emergence, layering, and change.Karmuel shapes the base on Suprematist and Constructivist ideas, using rigid geometric forms and a neutral palette to highlight the texture of the materials, creating a stable, balanced yet restrained structure.Tomy adds a glowing cellular element that acts as both light and living form. The floor lamp is designed as a suspended "cell": a translucent 3D‑printed resin core wrapped in an inflatable latex membrane that functions like a placenta. As the latex inflates and deflates, the shape expands and contracts, shifting between open and enclosed states. Compared with the solid base, the structure feels fragile, porous, and time‑based, turning light into a living presence shaped by pressure and duration.The exhibition utilizes multi-media works and installations, leading visitors into a sensory experience.Moon.noon's "Blossom Unbounds" creates a multisensory, immersive experience that brings together dynamic visuals and music into one seamless environment for MOTIFX. Drawing inspiration from the grass radical (艹 / 艸) in Chinese characters, the work abstracts botanical forms into flowing patterns that reflect the cycles of the 24 solar terms and local flora.Visual and auditory elements are carefully combined so that viewers move between the real and the digital, experiencing the changing seasons—from spring's blossoming to winter's quiet dormancy—and feeling the continuous rhythm of nature and culture. The installation invites personal discovery while dissolving the boundaries between traditional art and immersive, sensory‑driven design.STICKYLINE's large-scale installation Geometric Variants in Growth questions the boundary between the virtual and the real. This lush geometric jungle is built entirely from the endless stacking of two simple paper modules, each patterned with lines that resemble leaf veins while also echoing digital barcodes.The work suggests that, as we allow real, tangible nature to gradually fade away, every like, share, and copy‑paste on social media nurtures an ever‑expanding virtual jungle that spirals out of control.By inviting visitors to step into this man-made landscape, the installation prompts reflection on the increasingly blurred symbiosis between humans and nature—where both are quietly disappearing at once.The exhibition also features works by artist Leona FUNG. Her brand ByLeona's premium porcelain series blends the auspicious symbolism of traditional Chinese floral motifs with contemporary geometric aesthetics.Leona moves beyond ceramics as mere tableware, selectively blended in Motifx ambassadors' pattern with ByLeona's original designs, extending intricate patterns onto functional objects such as floor lamps, mirrors, and candle holders. Guided by the principle that "every pattern carries meaning, and every meaning is auspicious," she seamlessly integrates cultural symbols into modern living spaces, showing how traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design can speak to each other.This April, step into the symbolic world hidden within Chinese characters and immerse yourself in the myriad forms of this fantastical natural realm.Born in Hong Kong, Michael LEUNG earned his Master's degree from Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands, where he later founded Studio AA (previously MIRO). His practice spans graphic, product, and spatial design, often exploring the intersections of craftsmanship and industry, local culture, and sustainability. Recipient of the Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award and Perspective 40 Under 40, his work has been showcased at Milan Design Week, Dutch Design Week, and other major international exhibitions. In recent years, he has collaborated with institutions such as the Vitra Design Museum (Germany) and the V&A (UK), extending his creative vision into exhibition curation.Chulan KWAK is a Seoul‑based designer whose work spans sculpture, furniture, and spatial design. Trained in craft and conceptual design (BFA, Hongik University; MA, Design Academy Eindhoven), he focuses on transforming the energy and rhythm of calligraphy into three‑dimensional form, allowing shapes to extend as if freely brushed through space.His practice centres on the distinction between the static line and the dynamic stroke, using layered plywood and MDF to construct fluid, volumetric gestures that replace carving with assembly. Through his ongoing Cursive Structure series, KWAK turns calligraphic strokes into chairs, benches, and sculptures that capture movement, balance, and the constant transformation of nature and form.Cynthia MAK is an emerging Hong Kong artist and designer whose work is known for its distinctive compositional language and geometric arrangements, forming a unique abstract style. Her paintings combine colour, form, and aesthetic judgment with emotional expression, drawing viewers into a cheerful and uplifting atmosphere.Initially drawn to art as a way to express herself beyond words, Cynthia re‑engaged with painting during the 2021 pandemic, embracing the creative control it offered and embarking on a new professional path. Her work has been shown at institutions such as the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Ginza Six in Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi Art, and she has collaborated with renowned brands including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Isetan Shinjuku, and Hong Kong Landmark on projects that bring joy to audiences and promote a healthy lifestyle.Date: 27–30 April 2026Time:9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday to Wednesday)9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Thursday)Venue: Booth 3CON‑001, Hall 3E South Concourse area,Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreDate: 30 April 2026 (Thursday)Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Venue: THE RUNWAY, Halls 3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreModerator: Ms. Edith CheungSpeaker: Mr. Michael Leung, Ms. Leona Fung, Mr. Moon HungHashtag: #MOTIFX

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About Vocational Training Council (VTC)

Established in 1982, the Vocational Training Council (VTC) is the largest vocational and professional education and training provider in Hong Kong. The mission of VTC is to provide a valued choice to school leavers and working people to acquire the values, knowledge and skills for lifelong learning and enhanced employability, and also to provide support to industries for their manpower development. VTC has 14 member institutions, namely the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi), the Institute of Professional Education And Knowledge (PEAK), the School for Higher and Professional Education (SHAPE), the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (IVE), the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT), the Hotel and Tourism Institute (HTI), the Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI), the International Culinary Institute (ICI), the Maritime Services Training Institute (MSTI), Youth College, Pro-Act by VTC, the Integrated Vocational Development Centre (IVDC) and the Shine Skills Centre.



Website: https://www.vtc.edu.hk/home/en/





About Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI)

Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) is a member of VTC Group. HKDI was established in 2007 with the mission to be a leading provider of design education and lifelong learning, including architecture, interior and product design, communication design, digital media, and fashion and image design. With a view to providing professional designers for the creative industries, it promotes the "think and do" approach and encourages interdisciplinary synergy in its broad range of design programmes that cultivates students' cultural sensitivities and sense of sustainability. HKDI maintains a strong network with industry and provides its students with essential practical experience. Overseas exchanges are actively arranged for students to broaden their international perspective.



Website: http://www.hkdi.edu.hk





About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectorswith a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



Website: https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk/en/index.html



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





MOTIFX