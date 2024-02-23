The ‘Global Future Trade Leaders Programme’, launched by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), embodies a pioneering national initiative aimed at enhancing the involvement of young Emirati professionals in leading the future of the country's foreign trade, contributing to the achievement of national targets.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) this February, the programme reflects the proactive approach of the UAE in envisioning the future and its commitment to continue mobilising international efforts to build a modern, comprehensive, and sustainable global trade system that benefits all nations, recognising trade as a driving force for global economic growth and prosperity.

The programme underscores the UAE's belief in the pivotal role of young trade professionals in transforming geopolitical, environmental, and technological challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth, amid the rapidly changing global trade landscape, through a cadre of young professionals capable of continuing to mobilise international efforts to build a modern, comprehensive, and sustainable global trade system that serves the interests of all parties.

The programme aims to engage a new generation of trade leaders in the country in high-level programmes and key global forums such as the MC13, to equip these young professionals with the necessary skills to understand, influence, and steer the dynamic global landscape in a manner that serves the interests of all.

The launch of the programme reflects the growing importance of foreign trade to the UAE, as a key contributor to diversifying the national economy, accelerating GDP growth, stimulating non-oil exports, supporting innovation, and preparing the next generation of talented individuals, fostering creativity and innovation.

The comprehensive training programme, lasting three months and integrating theoretical and practical learning, succeeded in equipping 30 young Emirati government professionals with specialised knowledge, experiences, and skills necessary to fully and effectively participate in the success stories that the country is experiencing in the present and future.

The programme attracted candidates currently working in positions related to global trade within federal and local government entities, free zones, and other relevant entities.