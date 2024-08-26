DAMMAM — The 8th edition of the Women's Economic Forum 2024, organized by the Eastern Province Businesswomen Center, is set to take place on Nov. 19 and 20, 2024, at its headquarters in Dammam.



The event will be held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nayef, Emir of the region.

The forum, titled “Empowering Effective Leadership,” aims to encourage and stimulate investment in small projects, foster a spirit of business and investment initiatives among Saudi women, and explore mechanisms for financing successful ideas and projects within the small enterprises sector for women.

Badr Al-Raziza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Chamber, highlighted the support of the Emir for the Chamber’s initiatives, which emphasize the achievements of women in the business sector within the region.



He also underscored the significant role of women in societal development.

