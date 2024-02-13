Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 is an inspiring platform that anticipates the future of government work in various areas and sectors.

During the key international event, he also reiterated ADDED’s commitment to creating conducive conditions for the growth of the “Falcon Economy” in Abu Dhabi.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the WGS, Al Zaabi stressed that the future requires more flexibility in terms of economic and financial government policies and developing new approaches to attract more investment, stimulate trade and support the business community through various means, as well as providing financial and investment facilitations to encourage innovation and achieve sectoral prosperity.

The ADDED focuses on sustainable development and economic diversification, in line with the directives and visions of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as the capital of finance and a leading centre for sustainability and advanced technologies, he added.

“The WGS is an important opportunity to strengthen our economic ties and explore further opportunities in priority sectors with senior government officials and relevant organisations. We continue to work together to establish constructive foundations for future foresight and form common visions for various sectors by meeting basic requirements for development, including inclusivity and social and economic prosperity,” Al Zaabi said.

“The world faces many current challenges, such as climate change and other geopolitical changes, and the WGS has always played a pivotal role throughout its previous editions. We are confident that the summit can bring together the world and governments to promote further cooperation and joint work, exchange valuable experiences, and prioritise economic and social development for the world’s peoples,” he said in conclusion.