UK authorities have announced that citizens of Gulf countries - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar - will be brought under Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, reported BNA.

Welcoming the announcement by the British Home Office, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said under the new system, GCC nationals will not need a visa to visit UK from 2023.

The launch of ETA next year, complements the British government’s decision to implement the electronic visa exemption system, starting from June, stated the ministry, adding it would fully exempt Bahrain and GCC citizens from visa requirements.

"The mover will contribute to facilitating travel procedures for Bahrain and GCC citizens to the United Kingdom," it said.

"The new system requires those wishing to travel to Britain to apply for permission to travel once every two years, as it is valid for the aforementioned period, and for multiple visits," it added.

